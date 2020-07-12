After an increase of 29 COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday, numbers in Frederick County dipped back down between Saturday and Sunday.
There are 2,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County and 13 of those were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
For another day, no additional deaths have been reported and the death toll in the county remains at 113. No people were reportedly in ICU beds on July 11, and six people were in acute care beds.
The seven day positivity rate in the county is 2.1 percent. A week ago, the positivity rate was 2.6 percent.
In Maryland, there are 73,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,188 confirmed deaths. Between Saturday and Sunday, 642 additional cases and 9 additional deaths were reported.
The positivity rate in the state is 4.45 percent. One week ago, it was 4.70 percent.
There are currently 392 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, and 114 of those people are in intensive care.
"There are 2,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County..."
This is misleading. There are not 2,518 ACTIVE cases of CoViD-19 in FredCo. This is how many there have been since March. The majority of these people were either asymptomatic, or have recovered. The diligence FredCo residents have shown speaks volumes as to our low positivity rate. Kudos to all for doing our part.
Hopefully this will go to nothing in the next few months. . They have some good antibiotics coming out and possibly a vaccine after the first of the year.
The county positivity rate is remarkable. [ninja]
It's a viral disease, Dick, and antibiotics do nothing to cure such diseases. There are some antivirals, but they have shown limited promise so far. Keep your fingers crossed for a safe and effective vaccine by June of next year if FDA regulations are followed.
