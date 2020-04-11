Nursing homes and assisted-living communities have been instructed to bar visitors for weeks now — but whether they choose to admit residents is their own decision to make.
Some facilities in Frederick County have decided to tighten their restrictions on accepting new residents, especially as more cases and deaths are being confirmed in these homes across the country and the state.
Kriste Kidd, president of Oasis Senior Advisors, said that staff members of Frederick Health Hospital have asked her to be “on call” to find a place for elderly patients who they need to move out of the hospital to clear beds for COVID-19 patients.
Kidd hasn’t received many calls from the hospital yet. She said that it is customary for the hospital or for rehabilitative centers to move their patients into nursing homes and assisted living communities. But if the hospital needs the beds, the moves could be in higher demand.
However, the process to actually get into one of these facilities is more difficult than ever.
Country Meadows, a retirement community in Frederick, is still accepting new admissions from hospitals and rehab centers, but they are placed in isolation for 14 days. The same goes for residents who are admitted from home.
“As a regulated health care provider in a well-defined continuum of care, Country Meadows Retirement Communities is socially and morally obligated to support people in need of the type of senior care that Country Meadows is capable of providing,” Kelly Kuntz, director of communications, wrote in an email.
Other homes, like Sunrise Senior Living, have put harsher restrictions in place. The national organization posted an update on March 24 saying they were “severely restricting” all new admissions in order to keep staff and residents safe.
Kidd said that she has received questions from clients about the safety of nursing homes as opposed to in-home caregivers.
“One is not more safe than the other,” she said. Much of the safety relies on if the caregiver has other patients, or if employees of the nursing home have other jobs.
Christie Hull, owner of Way Forth, a moving company that often serves people moving into retirement communities, said that the moves have mostly come to a halt. Way Forth will only be going through with moves that are deemed “essential,” meaning that the clients have already sold their home and would be homeless if not for the move.
While Kidde is still helping those who need to find a new place to live arrangements, she hopes that seniors can stay put where they are for the most part.
“Everything’s just changing on a daily basis,” she said.
