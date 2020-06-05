With the second phase of Gov. Larry Hogan’s reopening plan in place, Maryland summer camps can operate outdoors under strict guidelines, including using small groups, no communal dining and following other physical distancing standards.
At a press conference Thursday, County Executive Jan Gardner said she didn’t know how any Frederick County summer camps would be able to operate under the extensive guidelines.
But a few are trying. Among them is Bar-T Mountainside Camp, a 118-acre camp for children ages 5 to 13.
“It’s going to look really different and we’re going to do it perfectly,” said Joe Richardson, chief executive officer of Bar-T.
The camp will be running with 135 campers, which is only a quarter of what the camp usually sees. Additionally, all indoor portions of the camp have been canceled and all activities will be outdoors.
Campers will be divided into groups of nine, with one counselor per group to bring the total to 10. Masks must be worn during any time indoors and when people are within close proximity to one another, such as when a counselor helps a camper tie their shoes.
The YMCA of Frederick County will still be holding most of its summer camps, said Sara Robertson-Ryan, director of youth development. They too will be limiting capacity greatly, and are expecting increased demand with Frederick County and city programs being canceled.
Robertson-Ryan says the YMCA is in a somewhat advantageous position, as they’ve been providing child care during the pandemic for essential workers. Thus, they’ve already become accustomed to all the changes necessary to remain safe, including doing temperature checks, washing hands frequently and regular health care screenings.
“So because we’ve had that lens since pretty much the beginning, we feel confident in our practices, how we’ve been operating ... to be considering how everything we’re doing now might play out in a summer camp experience,” Robertson-Ryan said.
The YMCA will also be utilizing “cohorts,” groups totaling 10 people, to limit exposure to other children or adults.
Meanwhile, other camps have decided to play it safe and close their doors for the summer. Among them is Mar-Lu-Ridge, a Lutheran church in Jefferson, which suspended its residential and day programs before Hogan’s announcement in late May.
“It’s doable but it would not be, in our opinion, a whole lot of fun for children to be separated from each other and wearing masks,” said Executive Director Sarah Lefler. “That just kind of takes away from the experience, in our opinion.”
Mar-Lu-Ridge is hard at work creating virtual content for its community, including worship services, Bible lessons, skits and other activities.
“We have a really solid community and they have been extremely supportive,” Lefler said, citing many parents sending appreciative emails and many of them turning their summer tuition into a donation to Mar-Lu-Ridge.
Even with adjusted prices to make up for limited capacity, Richardson knows Bar-T won’t be profitable this upcoming summer. To him, however, it’s worth it to provide child care for parents and jobs for his employees.
“I don’t expect we’re going to make any actual money to help our bottom line,” he said. “I expect we’re going to be neutral this summer.”
The YMCA, as well, has been carefully implementing guidance from a variety of sources and organizations to ensure they are keeping their campers and staff as safe as possible.
“So it’s been daunting, but we’re staying positive, we feel like it’s a real community need,” Robertson-Ryan said. “… We’re just making the decisions with lots of input, with lots of consideration, nothing is taken lightly but we’re moving forward.”
