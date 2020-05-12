The state's Board of Elections said Tuesday that all eligible voters in Frederick County should have received their mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential primary election, scheduled for June 2.
According to a news release, the ballots—mailed out on May 5—will have the original primary date of April 28 on them, but are valid for the June 2 election.
"Voting by mail is safe, secure and free," Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections, said in a statement. "There is no postage required to submit a ballot. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail."
The state's Board of Elections recommended to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) that the primary should be conducted by mail, with some limited in-person voting sites available on Election Day, The Frederick News-Post previously reported. In Frederick County, those sites are at Talley Recreation Center in Frederick and the Urbana Regional Library.
The mail ballots must be postmarked by June 2 to count, but voters can place them in the mail anytime before then. For more information for to request a ballot, Frederick County residents can email absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or call 1-800-222-8683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.