COVID-19-related hospitalizations in both Frederick County and the state reached new highs Sunday as the pandemic continues into its 11th month.
In Frederick County, there were 65 people in the hospital for COVID-19 Sunday, 10 of which were in intensive care. Across the state, 1,950 people were hospitalized, and 485 intensive care beds were in use.
Case numbers across the state continued to increase by more than 3,000, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 306,674 since the pandemic began. The Maryland death toll was 6,100 after 25 additional deaths were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday.
In the county, 88 new cases were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total number to 12,818. The local death toll was 201 on Sunday.
The state’s positivity rate for testing decreased by .43 percent between Saturday and Sunday to 8.73 percent. In Frederick County, the positivity rate was 9.5 percent.
More than 12,000 people in Maryland received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Saturday and Sunday, and more than 1,300 people received their second.
During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union with Jake Tapper” Sunday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) discussed a Biden administration plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses rather than holding back vaccines for necessary second doses.
“Right now, we’re not getting them out fast enough into people’s arms,” Hogan said. “I just want to make sure we get as many out as fast as possible without endangering people by not having that second dose. So I think it’s a discussion we all have to have.”
