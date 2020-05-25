The Frederick County Health Department reported its 100th death from COVID-19 Friday afternoon. But those looking at the statistics released by the Maryland Department of Health would see far fewer deaths for the county.
This is due to a discrepancy in how the state and county health department report deaths.
While there are often good reasons for discrepancies in data sets, such as the ones found in the state and county data, they can affect how the public perceives data, said Charles Seife, professor of journalism at New York University.
When presented with mismatching data, people may choose what data they believe, which could lead to a potentially dangerous situation, Seife said.
“The more discrepant sets of data that you have, the more differing signals that you get, the more latitude that people have to believe … whatever they want to believe, rather than what is actually externally happening,” Seife said.
In the case of county versus state data, people may use the state data to suggest that there are fewer deaths and cases from COVID-19.
The Frederick County Health Department reports deaths after it is informed by a facility, hospital or family member that someone it has been tracking due to a COVID-19 diagnosis has died, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications.
The state waits until there is a complete death certificate before the health department will report it by county, said Maryland Department of Health spokesman Charlie Gischlar.
“Some data on deaths may be unavailable due to the time lag between the death, typically reported by a hospital or other facility, and the submission of the complete death certificate,” Gischlar said in an email. “When the death certificate is complete, the data is updated.”
This is why the state reports a number of deaths without county data available. For example, Frederick County had 96 deaths, as of 4 p.m. Thursday. But the state reported 88 for the county Friday morning.
The state health department also reported 60 deaths without county data. This likely includes Frederick County deaths.
But this is not just happening in Frederick County. Health departments in Howard and Carroll counties consistently report higher numbers of deaths than the state health department, as do a handful of other counties.
The total number of cases can also vary between the state and county health department reports. On Wednesday, the state health department reported 1,302 cases in Frederick County. But the Frederick County Health Department reported Tuesday evening that there were 1,321 cases in the county.
Once the Frederick County Health Department is notified of a positive case, it is entered in the state reporting system, she said. The Maryland Department of Health pulls the data from that system, Watkins said.
In some cases, errors in numbers could be due to a case being reported with the wrong county of residency or a misspelled name, Watkins said.
The county and state health departments clean the system to make sure cases are properly identified by name and county, she said.
But numbers might not always match depending on when cases are reported. Watkins did not know the deadline for Maryland Department of Health’s daily update.
Lags are variable, Seife said, because it is not clear if they contain data from days or weeks ago. That makes the data noisy.
“And this is one of the frustrating things with people who don’t deal with the scientific world,” Seife said. “[They] find this level of uncertainty, jarring. People can’t know things because of noise because of uncertainty because of lags in data because the data is bad.”
When it comes to deaths, Seife suggests that public health departments, like the Maryland Department of Health, show both the number of reported deaths as well as a model that shows projections for when the deaths likely happened.
The Maryland Department of Health does post a graph of deaths by date and makes the data available on its site, but it is not clear how long the lag is between the date of death and when the death is reported.
It is not always clear what data the state health department presents. The Maryland Department of Health started sharing the number of cases and deaths in residents and staff members of long-term care departments. This came after multiple media requests and an order from Gov. Larry Hogan.
But the Maryland Department of Health only posts facilities where there are active cases, a note that was not necessarily included when the data were first presented. That includes facilities where deaths may have occurred.
In Frederick County, that meant Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center, the site of the county’s first outbreak, and Heartfields Assisted Living at Frederick, both of which reported deaths, are no longer listed on the health department’s website.
It also means that the statistics of deaths in nursing homes is misleading, as there were more deaths reported than the health department’s website suggests since the two facilities are not listed.
“I think that’s a silly way to go about things,” Seife said.
The Maryland Department of Health is not alone in not sharing old data, Seife said. In his experience, he saw others across the country wipe out old data.
MDH does keep the old data in a spreadsheet that is available on its site, but it is not included on the dashboard.
When it comes to nursing homes, people are particularly interested in seeing which facilities are hardest hit and if there are commonalities, he said. Especially those who are looking to have a loved one go into a nursing home or who have a family member in one already.
“If you don’t have persistent data set, then you’re dependent upon when you graph the data to try to make any conclusions,” Seife said.” That’s not the way data should work. It should be a a repository of knowledge that you can turn to again and again, and get more and more information each time data flows in.”
The Maryland Department of Health did not respond to requests for comment on nursing home data or on the process for reporting data.
There is no legal obligation to release the full data, Seife said, but there is an argument for a moral one. People use the data to make decisions, he said. Is it safe to visit a loved one? Can they leave their home?
People may use the data provided by the government to guide their decisions, he said.
That includes nursing homes.
“If you don’t have solid data on your hotspots, then you might get an artificially deflated sense of the severity of the problem,” he said. “That if you’re kind of excluding the points at which the battle is worst, you’re going to get a distorted sense of how serious the battle is in the first place.”
Beyond lags and incomplete data, the Maryland Department of Health has also reported errors in their data, which can make it harder for the public to trust data provided, Seife said.
As an example, on April 14, a person in Harford County came back to life. Or at least it appeared that way when looking at data provided by the Maryland Department of Health.
That was a discrepancy in reporting, said Molly Mraz, spokeswoman for the Harford County Health Department. No one had died of COVID-19 that day.
But the Harford County case was not the only one where numbers reported by the Maryland Department of Health made it appear as if someone came back to life. It also happened with Calvert County data when the health department reported that the county had two deaths from COVID-19 on April 8 and then only one as of April 10, as well as in Carroll and Montgomery counties.
The Maryland Department of Health uses the most recently available information to report its daily updates, said spokeswoman Ebony Wilder, in an email.
“All data is preliminary and is subject to change based on additional reporting,” she said in the email.
Errors can be damaging, Seife said, pointing to the recent situation in Georgia where a misleading chart was posted that suggested a decline when in reality the dates were posted out of order.
“This is a poisonous situation that if you are a public health authority, and you expect people to take your advice and to believe that you are making decisions based upon science, as opposed to politics, I think at the very minimum, you have to have some scientific data that people can trust,” Seife said. “And if people can’t trust it, then they’re not going to trust your scientific decision.”
