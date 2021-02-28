Both the state of Maryland and Frederick County reported positivity rates under 4 percent Sunday.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate is 3.4 percent, down from 3.7 percent Saturday. And in Maryland, the positivity rate is 3.46 percent, down .03 percent in 24 hours.
The state reported 827 additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 382,099. The death toll is now 7,687 after 13 deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
In Frederick County, the death toll increased by two and is now 271. Twenty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 were also reported Sunday, bringing the total to 16,938.
Maryland is reporting a decrease in hospitalizations, with 868 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 240 of those in intensive care. At Frederick Heath Hospital, 40 people had COVID-19 as of Saturday and five of them were in intensive care.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Sunday that the state is “averaging a new record of 34,228 shots per day.”
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine — made right here in Maryland — has received emergency use authorization, bringing a third safe and effective vaccine online,” he wrote.
In Maryland, 22,398 first doses were given between Saturday and Sunday and 14,728 second doses were administered.
In Frederick County, 14.7 percent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine and 8.9 percent of the population has gotten the second dose. Just over 38,000 first doses have been administered and 23,125 second doses have been given.
