The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is now more than 100,000.
The 519 new confirmed cases Sunday brought the total number of cases in the state to 100,212, but the positivity rate remained steady at 3.42 percent, a .01 percent decrease from Saturday.
Three new deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll in the state to 3,502.
In Frederick County, 20 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There are now 3,216 cases reported in total. The county death toll remained at 114 while the seven-day positivity rate increased by .10 percent and is now 2 percent, still a low and steady number.
The number of hospitalizations across the state increased by 15 between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 475. There are 360 people in acute care and 115 in intensive care.
In the county, there are six people hospitalized and they are all in acute care.
