Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 decreased Sunday across Maryland as the state positivity rate increased slightly.

The state positivity rate increased by .17 percent and is now 3.63 percent.

The state reported 512 additional COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 112,119.

Three deaths were also reported. The death toll is now 3,655.

In Frederick County, the positivity rate is 2.6 percent, up from 2.5 percent Saturday. Twelve additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 3,603.

No additional deaths were reported.

In hospitalizations, Maryland reported that 12 people were released from the hospital and 96 people were in intensive care Sunday. There were 245 people in acute care.

