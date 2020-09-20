The COVID-19 positivity rate in Maryland dropped below 3 percent for the first time Sunday.
The positivity rate dropped .22 percent between Saturday and Sunday, it is now 2.85 percent. The daily positivity rate also reached a new low, 1.89 percent.
The state reported 412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 120,156. Three additional deaths were also reported Sunday. The death toll is now 3,735.
In Frederick County, 18 additional cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 3,914. No new deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
The positivity rate is 2.5 percent in the county.
Across the state, hospitalizations are the lowest they’ve been since the end of March, with 213 people in acute care and 68 in intensive care.
There are currently no COVID-19 hospitalizations in Frederick County for the first time since April.
