The number of new COVID-19 cases decreased Sunday after over 1,000 new cases were reported Saturday.
The state reported 694 new confirmed cases and five deaths Sunday, with a positivity rate of 4.47 percent. The death toll is now 3,309, and the total number of confirmed cases in the state is 83,748.
A week ago, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases state-wide was 78,131.
In Frederick County, the number of new COVID-19 cases also decreased between Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, 37 new cases were reported but on Sunday, nine were reported, bringing the total to 2,879.
No new deaths were reported in the county, meaning that the death toll remains at 113 for the 22nd day in a row.
Hospitalizations in the county have increased. On July 25, 12 total beds were in use compared to four a week ago. There are nine people in acute beds and three in ICU beds.
In the state, there are currently 540 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 387 in acute care and 153 in intensive care. Both the number of people in acute beds and the number of people in ICU beds decreased slightly between Saturday and Sunday.
FNP is just handed this info and prints it. No reporters needed.
