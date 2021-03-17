In order to encourage Maryland residents to get vaccinated when they become eligible, the Maryland Department of Health is conducting a series of virtual vaccine town halls.
The first in the series was Tuesday night. The next one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the final scheduled session is set for March 30 at 6:30 p.m. People are encouraged to check the Maryland Department of Health’s Facebook page for event access and link updates.
Produced in partnership with Telemundo and Radio One, the town halls are designed to teach Maryland residents about the COVID-19 vaccines and the state’s vaccination plan. They will be interactive and are scheduled to span 45 minutes to an hour.
Almost 2 million Marylanders have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, and more than 700,000 state residents have been fully inoculated after receiving two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna shots or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“These town halls enable us to provide information to Marylanders directly, while hearing from community leaders whom our citizens trust,” MDH acting secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a prepared statement. “By using these broadly accessible channels, especially as we reach more underserved and vulnerable Marylanders, we can ensure more people will get the information they need to take action and get vaccinated.”
