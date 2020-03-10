Gov. Larry Hogan announced a ninth case of the new coronavirus Tuesday evening, and while the resident was a woman in her 60s, school systems around the state began instituting changes in response to growing concerns about COVID-19.
The newest case is a Montgomery County resident in her 60s who contracted the virus while traveling overseas. She is not hospitalized and is in good condition. This case is connected to the same Egyptian cruise ship as five of the state’s previous positive cases. The state of Maryland now has five confirmed positive cases in Montgomery County, three positive cases in Prince George’s County, and one positive case in Harford County.
On Tuesday afternoon, the University System of Maryland began urging universities to prepare for students to remain off campus for two weeks after spring break due to the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, Frederick County Public Schools made adjustments of its own.
The school district canceled all overnight, out-of-state travel for student field trips and extracurricular activities until further notice due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Staff work-related travel has also been suspended until further notice, according to a press release sent out by the school system Tuesday afternoon.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are always a high priority in our decision-making process,” School Superintendent Terry Alban said in a statement.
The decision was made after consultation with the Frederick County Health Department and neighboring school districts, the press release stated. The purpose of the cancellations is to try to minimize the possible spread of the virus.
This is the first major decision FCPS has made related to the coronavirus.
Jenifer Waters, health services specialist for FCPS, recently told The News-Post that if a student or school staff member was found to have contracted the virus, the response would be immediate.
“FCPS will collaborate immediately with the [Frederick County Health Department] and follow their recommendations for investigation, communication and response,” Waters said.
Information will also be shared at that time with families whose children may have been exposed.
Waters also said that at this time there is no information from the CDC or Maryland Health Department on how severe an outbreak of the coronavirus would have to be in order for schools or FCPS as a whole to shut down.
For more information and up-to-date news related to COVID-19 families can visit the FCPS website and follow links to the to the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD), the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are also answers to Frequently Asked Questions on the FCPS website as well as a link to the Frederick County government’s March 9 Public Information Briefing and information about symptoms and practices people can take to prevent the spread of disease.
(1) comment
The worldwide COVID-19 mortality rate for children under 10 years old is 0%. Yes, zero percent. The worldwide COVID-19 mortality rate for children 10-19 years is 0.2%. School system administrators can easily put our children at greater risk by overreacting to this illness and need to be thoughtful moving forward.
