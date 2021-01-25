As Maryland moved into the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday, the Frederick County Health Department announced it would remain focused on vaccinating anyone 75 or older and those who are the most vulnerable to the disease due to ongoing supply constraints.
“We are prioritizing our most vulnerable residents to be vaccinated first, consistent with state directives,” County Executive Jan Gardner (D) said in a statement posted on the Frederick County Government website. “Protecting our oldest residents will help to reduce the number of deaths and hospitalizations in our county. We will open up our clinics to more people once the supply of vaccine catches up to the demand.”
Maryland moved into Phase 1C of its vaccine rollout Monday at the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan (R). That expands eligibility under state guidelines to anyone 65-74 and essential workers at grocery stores, public transit and manufacturing companies.
A week earlier, the state moved into 1B, which allowed anyone 75 and older and those living in assisted living, group homes and other congregate settings, as well as K-12 teachers, support staff and childcare providers.
So far, with a limited number of doses on hand, the Frederick County Health department has been vaccinating anyone in Phase 1A — first responders and licensed health-care providers — and anyone 75 or older by appointment only at its two vaccination sites.
Frederick Health Hospital has also been vaccinating its front-line health care workers and most vulnerable patients, while the staff and residents of nursing homes have been receiving their vaccines through federal contract from administrators with CVS and Walgreens.
On Monday, a slight delay in the arrival of a vaccine shipment led to a long line outside of the FHH Crestwood site.
According to the Maryland Department of Health's online vaccine dashboard, a total of 667,275 doses of the two-dose vaccine have been distributed across the state by the federal government, and 372,937 of those have been administered into the arms of patients in a state of roughly 6 million people.
That includes 330,709 first doses of the vaccine and 42,228 second doses.
In Frederick County, the state reports that 15,782 first doses have been administered, while 1,821 have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus by receiving their second shots.
The vaccination effort continued as the the number of new cases of COVID-19 and the seven-day rolling positivity rate reached their lowest levels since the end of November in both the county and the state.
The declines were not related to the vaccine, as a spokesperson for the county health department said it was still too soon to measure the impact of the shots.
"Our improving metrics are likely because we're further from the holidays and many family gatherings," said Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department. "We expected to see a peak in mid-January and are now seeing a decline that we hope will continue."
The state reported 1,686 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, which is the smallest daily increase since Nov. 28 (1,590). That brings the overall number of confirmed cases in the state to 343,148.
In Frederick County, there were 67 new cases reported — the smallest increase since Nov. 16 (51) — and brought the overall number of confirmed cases to 15,113.
There were 36 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Maryland on Monday, including two in Frederick County. That brings the death toll to 6,726 in the state and 231 in the county.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate in the state (6.84 percent) fell to its lowest level since Nov. 28 (6.53 percent), while the positivity rate in the county (7.55 percent) dipped as low as it has been since Nov. 30 (7.33 percent).
At Frederick Health Hospital, they were treating 60 patients for COVID-19 as of Sunday, including seven who were in intensive care.
That's the fewest number of coronavirus patients at the hospital since Jan. 8 (58).
There were 1,669 hospitalized by the virus across the state, an increase of one from the previous day. That includes 395 patients in intensive care.
