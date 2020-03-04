There have been 3,198 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization.

Globally, there are 93,090 confirmed cases with the majority in China. Of those cases, 2,223 are new.

11 deaths from COVID-19 reported in the United States, 10 of which are in Washington state and one in California, according to the New York Times.

There are nearly 130 cases and presumed positive or confirmed in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday. Presumed positive are cases that have come out of state laboratories and are positive but have not yet been confirmed by the CDC. Of the cases, 46 come from Diamond Princess cruise ship.

What you need to know about coronavirus

What is the new coronavirus?

The novel coronavirus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, is a new virus that first popped up in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes the disease COVID-19, which is a respiratory disease. Symptoms include trouble breathing, cough and fever.

Am I going to get COVID-19? How about my pet?

As of right now, the risk of a Maryland resident getting COVID-19 is extremely low because there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in the state. Risk is based on exposure. It is unknown if people can pass the disease to their pets, Fran Phillips, deputy secretary of public health services, said at a briefing to the Maryland House of Delegates' Health and Government Operations Committee.

How does the coronavirus spread?

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. There is still a lot left to learn about the disease, but as of right now, the coronavirus is thought to spread through respiratory droplets. The droplets are heavy, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer. That means the droplets will drop instead of lingering in the air. The droplets are thought to spread about 3 to 6 feet. Those droplets can land on a surface and it is believed that you can get the disease after touching a contaminated surface.

How can I prevent COVID-19?

Good hand-washing. Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth. If you are sick, stay home. People do not need masks unless they are sick. Masks can give people a false sense of security, Brookmyer said, which can lead to people abandoning recommended tactics for preventing the disease, such as hand hygiene.

What else can I do?

Stay informed. While health officials emphasize the flu is a higher risk, they don’t want to minimize COVID-19. Use reputable resources, like the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep an eye on what is happening globally and across the country.