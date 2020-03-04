It is only a matter of time before a confirmed case of coronavirus is announced in Maryland or one of its neighboring states, a top state health official said Wednesday.
Maryland now has 21 people who have been tested for COVID-19. Ten of those cases have tested negative with the other 11 cases pending. The Maryland Department of Health updates the numbers of cases around 10 a.m. each day, said Fran Phillips, deputy secretary of public health services, at a briefing before the Maryland House of Delegates Health and Government Operations Committee.
There will be an announcement if or when that first case happens, Phillips said.
“It’s difficult to know what’s going to come,” Phillips said at the hearing. “I mean, frankly, we don’t know if this will be a full-blown pandemic or if this will be a relatively minor event. We don’t know if this will go away when it gets warmer, as seasonal flu does, and then come back with a roar in the fall. There’s so much that none of us have experienced. So the challenge is how to hope for the best and plan for the worst, really.”
It is unclear if any of the cases are in Frederick County. Due to policies at the Maryland Department of Health and confidentiality laws, the state health department will not release the location of those being tested for the disease, spokesman Charlie Gischlar said in an email.
Sixteen states are now reporting cases, with the majority of them in California and Washington. The state of Washington has reported 10 deaths and California one, the only such fatalities in the United States, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The closest states to Maryland with cases are New York, Connecticut and North Carolina.
Phillips, along with Secretary of Health Robert Neall and Dr. Theodore R. Delbridge, executive director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS), briefed the committee Wednesday afternoon on the steps being taken to prepare for the first case of the disease in the state.
States are currently in two phases: containment if they do not have any cases and they want to keep it that and mitigation if they do and trying to decrease the spread, Phillips said.
“[Maryland is] still in that containment phase, not sure how long we’ll stay in that phase, as are our neighbors,” Phillips said at the hearing.
The hearing comes on the heels of Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement that he wanted the authority to transfer $50 million from the state’s Revenue Stabilization Account, more colloquially called the rainy day fund, The Baltimore Sun reported. This is in addition to a request for $10 million in a supplemental budget for coronavirus preparedness and response.
Samples from people with suspected coronavirus disease can now be tested at the Maryland Department of Health’s laboratory. Some of the specimens could still be sent to the CDC for testing, Gischlar said. Testing capacity will likely rise when samples can be sent to hospital and commercial laboratories.
The number of people being tested in Maryland is expected to rise since Maryland can now test samples and the CDC changed its testing criteria, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communication with the Frederick County Health Department. The test results will likely come back faster now that they are done in state.
People are now being tested if they have the symptoms of coronavirus, had recently traveled from an area with a widespread number of cases, such as China, Iran or Italy, have had close contact with someone who has the disease or has been getting sicker and does not have any other respiratory disease, according to the CDC guidelines.
The numbers for tests are cyclical, Phillips said. As tests are conducted, more samples arrive.
All the samples collected for testing have been collected at hospitals, Watkins said. None of the cases have come through Frederick Health Hospital, hospital spokeswoman Kelsey Shupe said.
Only hospitals and some highly populous clinics have the ability to prepare specimens for testing. While a doctor’s office could take the necessary swabs needed, they would not have the proper equipment to preserve it, Phillips said.
The Maryland Department of Health can test 50 to 60 samples per day. Some of the limiting factors include the number of kits and amount of time it takes to test each case.
Risk of contracting COVID-19 depend on exposure. As there are no cases in Maryland, the risk is “extremely low,” Dr. Randall Culpepper, deputy health officer for Frederick County, previously told The News-Post.
If a sample from a Maryland resident comes back positive, how that risk would change depends on the circumstances, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer, in an email.
The health department continues to encourage people to take preventive measures, such as washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick. People can continue to learn more about the coronavirus through reputable sources such as the CDC and state health department.
Those who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 are encouraged to call their health care provider, Watkins said. If a health care provider, following the CDC guidelines, thinks their patient has COVID-19, they should call the health department so that health department employees can walk through screening criteria.
The state health department urged keeping the emergency departments open for people who are severely sick, Phillips said.
Under the CDC guidelines, health care providers are encouraged to test for other respiratory illnesses like the flu. Testing for influenza may also be part of the conversation with the health department.
And Phillips said there are mild cases of the coronavirus. And just like with the flu, people might not choose to get tested because their symptoms are mild.
There is a lot of misinformation out there, Phillips said, calling some of what is on the internet “quackery.” As with other health officials, she urged people to use reputable sources such as the CDC and Maryland Department of Health.
(10) comments
Good that we don't have any classes,but that can change quickly. We need a vaccine as soon as possible and fewer lies from the POTUS.
Vaccines won't be ready to be used on a large scale until 18 months at best. We still don't have an AIDS vaccine, and that virus was discovered in the 1980s. What we also need is a quick cheap diagnostic test, like the ones for flu and strep.
[thumbup]
There was an article in the Washington Post today, about a scientist who has a viable vaccine, which he has researched for years. He couldn’t get funding.
The more we learn about how it's spread and the relatively low death rate, it sounds more like seasonal flu. How come the media is not obsessed about a seasonal flu pandemic which is killing far more people than the coronavirus? Maybe because they can't blame Trump for the seasonal flu?
Deaths from the standard flu are estimated at 0.1%, from corona-virus it is estimated at 2% with 15 20% becoming seriously ill.
The left wing media? 🙄 I suggest you read a newspaper from England, or another country.
We all grew up with yearly flu epidemics, so why would we start panicking about it now? The country spends a lot of money each year on flu vaccines.
Since no one with a cough has come back with a positive corona result yet, the chance of getting it is extremely low lol! Just stay home once the pneumonia kicks in!
How about just stay home period. Potentially up to a 4 week incubation
period where you're totally asymptomatic. So the first case to pop up (it will, probably by end of the week) we'll know might have been spreading it for up to a month now.
Congrav, I think I mostly agree with you. Thought the mortality rate appears to be much higher than the flu, unless you are elderly, have an immune deficiency, or live with someone highly susceptible, then I would probably stay home and treat it like the flu.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.