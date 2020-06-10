State officials announced at a news briefing that public high schools can hold outdoor graduations, sports practices can resume and summer school can take place, given public health protocols are followed.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon detailed those and other updates in Annapolis Wednesday.
Salmon said that after consulting with public health officials, she and other colleagues decided to allow up to 15 people in rooms within school buildings. It’s important instruction is prioritized for students who were most impacted by closings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Students with the most intense learning needs are the ones that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic,” Salmon said. “And without the intense focus on these students, they would be among the last to recover.”
“This likely includes our younger children, students who fall behind academically or lack the capacity to work independently, and students without the proper resources to participate effectively in distance learning,” she added.
Childcare centers may continue to reopen, with a maximum of 15 people per room, Salmon said. State officials were requiring an application before Wednesday, but now they can open up as long as they follow strict public health protocols, she added.
High schools may also resume sports practices outside, as long as teams and coaches follow the education recovery plan previously drafted by state officials, Salmon said.
That could include “team-based” practices and will include guidance from medical professionals and local athletic administrators, according to the plan.
Salmon also said the U.S. Department of Agriculture would extend waivers until the end of the summer to let families in need pick up meals for their school-aged children from public school officials.
“As we transition to a more summer food meal service program, the number of operations, including number and types of meals served and locations, will be a local school system decision,” Salmon said.
Salmon thanked local school system officials for working with her and her colleagues during the pandemic.
“It’s been really heartfelt to see what’s been going on in your local systems, and I congratulate the students, because they are the ones who will carry us forward in the future about how we deal with these kinds of issues,” Salmon said.
