The state’s positivity rate fell to 3.75 percent Sunday, but reported COVID-19 cases were still over 900.
Just a month ago, the state reported 586 confirmed cases in a day. On Sunday, 922 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 95,503.
In total, the state has conducted 1,438,739 tests, adding 40,473 between Saturday and Sunday.
In Frederick County, 12 cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday and the reported positivity rate was 1.3 percent.
There have now been 3,067 COVID-19 cases reported in the county and 114 deaths.
In Maryland, the death toll is now 3,448, and eight additional deaths were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday.
The number of people in the hospital increased by 10, bringing the total to 525. Statewide, there are 397 people in acute care and 128 in intensive care.
Frederick County reported five hospitalizations Sunday, with four people in acute care and one in intensive care.
