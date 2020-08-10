The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 continued its steady decline Monday, hitting yet another record low even as hundreds of confirmed cases of the deadly respiratory virus continued coming in.
Maryland's positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, fell below 4 percent for the first time during the pandemic on Friday and the rate has remained below that threshold ever since, dropping to a new record low of 3.62 percent as of Monday, according to data compiled by the Maryland Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Frederick County's positivity rate sat at just 1.39 percent as of Monday, the second lowest rate of all 24 jurisdictions in the state, second only to Washington County, according to data from the governor's office.
The state was rapidly closing in on 1.5 million tests administered, with 1,468,470 tests having been conducted as of Monday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to trend upward over the last 24 hours, according to health department data. An additional 755 cases of the virus were confirmed across the state as of Monday, 15 of which were in Frederick County. The increases brought the state total confirmed cases up to 96,258 while Frederick County now totals 3,082 confirmed cases.
While the county death toll due to the virus remained at 114, six additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported across the state between Sunday and Monday, the health department's numbers state. The state's total death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 3,454 as of Monday.
Hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus increased slightly to 534 statewide. A total of 415 of those individuals were in acute care while the remaining 119 were being treated in intensive care, the state's data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.