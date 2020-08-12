The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate remained low Wednesday as the number of people in intensive care dropped to its lowest level since mid-July.
The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, is currently 3.61 percent and total hospitalizations dropped by 41 between Tuesday and Wednesday.
While the positivity rate did increase .07 percent, it was still described in a news release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office as “low and stable.” It has remained under 5 percent since June 25.
Currently, there are 488 people in hospitals across the state due to COVID-19 and 117 of those people are in intensive care.
The state reported 541 new cases Wednesday, a much smaller increase than Sunday when 922 cases were reported. There were seven additional deaths. There are now 97,384 confirmed cases and 3,474 confirmed deaths across the state.
In Frederick County, confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 25, more than the 11 reported on Tuesday. A total of 3,118 cases are confirmed in the county, with 114 deaths.
The county positivity rate is 1.3 percent, slightly higher than Tuesday when it was 1.29 percent. Across the state, only Prince George’s County still has a positivity rate above 5 percent. It’s currently 5.54 percent.
Seven people are hospitalized in the county, with one person in intensive care and the other six in acute care.
The state has also surpassed 1.5 million tests with a total of 1,503,630 tests administered and 18,015 of those between Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Frederick County, 18.8 percent of the population has been tested, equating to more than 48,700 residents.
