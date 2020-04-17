Frederick County announced an additional death from COVID-19 Friday afternoon, as the number of deaths across the state continues to rise.
Not including the new death in Frederick County, which brings the county to 26, Maryland has 425 deaths from the disease, according to the Maryland Department of Health, an increase of 33 in the last 24 hours.
It was the deadliest week in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic for the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said at a press conference Friday afternoon. During the press conference, Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, announced the extension of school closures until at least May 15.
The deaths of more than 115 Maryland residents have been announced since Wednesday. And the increases in deaths signals that despite talks about the future of Maryland, a future where people can leave the house and return to normalcy, the state is not yet ready to reopen.
On Wednesday, Hogan laid out the building blocks needed to start thinking about opening the state, which includes more testing availability. During Friday’s press conference, he hinted about more details on the plan to reopen the state, which will come next week. Later next week, he will reveal the “Maryland Strong Road Map to Recovery.”
The federal guidelines for reopening also say that before a state can reopen it needs to see a decrease in the number of hospitalizations, deaths and COVID-19 intensive care unit patients for 14 days.
Maryland’s numbers are rising, Hogan said.
In addition to the increase in deaths, there were 161 new hospitalizations in 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The state health department does not list how many people are currently in intensive care.
Maryland saw the biggest increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in eight days, as cases grew by more than 780. The state now has 11,572 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
The increase in positive test results are in part due to ramped up testing across the state, Hogan said. While the state received 788 positive results in 24 hours, in the same period of time, 2,378 negative test results came back.
The state health department also reported a total of 69 probable deaths, where a person likely died from COVID-19 but the health department is waiting for a death certificate. Frederick County has seven deaths likely linked to COVID-19.
There are now 736 people who have been released from isolation across the state.
Of the 425 deaths, 91 are not categorized by county, as the data is not available, according to the state health department. Some of the deaths were previously categorized, including deaths in Carroll County.
Two of the Frederick County deaths reported by the Frederick County Health Department Thursday evening were not included in the state’s count for the county. It is unclear if they were part of the 91 uncategorized deaths or not counted in the total death count in the state.
Frederick County now has 26 deaths, per the local health department. The most recent death is a woman in her 70s, said Rissah Watkins, director of planning, assessment and communications, in an email.
One more Frederick County resident has been hospitalized due to the disease. At least 11 more residents have been released from isolation.
Cases in the county rose by 30, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
In Frederick County, the number of residents who are hospitalized continues to rise, albeit by a small amount each day. Deaths also continue to rise.
But in some positive news, more people have been reported as released from isolation from the disease than have been hospitalized or died, according to the local health department.
(6) comments
I'm no expert but I think a lot of this had to do with the definition of "essential". Most people listen to Mr. Hogan and then read the headlines in the news and their reaction is, "wow, everyone is home being safe". No, that is not how it really is. Now mind you, BLESS those that are out of work and home and missing a paycheck. I hope the absolute best for you but when you look at businesses like mine, we are going full bore! I don't want to elaborate on my business but trust me, if we stopped making our product for 30 or 60 days, no one would suffer. So, I have 300 people working side by side with each other 24/7 every single day. So, my question, is social distancing really the main objective or is it the almighty dollar? And, do we really consider going to home depot for plants essential? Parts for a water pipe break? Sure, but flower shopping?
It sounds as though you are the owner since you said "businesses like mine" and I have 300 people working side by side" - If you know that you can stop producing for 30 or 60 days, then why are you requiring your employees to come to work and risk their health? That makes no sense.
You got that right.
Sorry newspostreader...no, I'm not the owner. I love my company and I'm very passionate about my job but I'm just a regular minion. I'm grateful to be working! VERY thankful. The only point I was trying to make is that my company (or rather the company I work for) could be putting less people at risk but the way the law or rule is written, we can continue to produce. Even a product that you can certainly live without. Anyway...sorry for the confusion!
Social distancing is the main objective in dealing with this. Not everyone is going to listen, we know that, but can you imagine if no one listened at all, where we would be at in deaths?
How did this happen given the restrictions and great leadership that Hogan has provided? Are that many people disregarding safety rules?
