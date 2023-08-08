While Maryland has seen a slight uptick in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 this summer, Frederick County’s hospitalizations have remained relatively low and consistent.
Maryland saw a notable uptick in new COVID-19 hospital admissions at the end of July, with 127 total new admissions for the week ending on July 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Throughout this summer, from June 3 to July 29, Frederick County’s number of new admissions ranged between 2 to 7 each week. During the week ending on July 29, the county had 7 new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Other counties and jurisdictions had more significant hospitalization increases, such as Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel and Calvert counties, as well as Baltimore city. These areas each had 75 new COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to the CDC.
Multiple states have seen increasing COVID-19 hospital admissions since early July, echoing hospitalization upticks seen over the last three summers during the pandemic.
For the week of July 29, there were 9,056 COVID-19 hospital admissions nationwide, a 12.5% increase from the previous week. However, that number is still much lower than previous summers’ peaks, such as a high of about 44,000 admissions for the week of July 23, 2022.
In a statement to The Frederick News-Post, Maryland Department of Health spokesman Chase Cook wrote that the uptick in hospitalizations isn’t unusual in the summer since people are traveling and taking vacations.
“The Maryland Department of Health continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19,” Cook wrote. “The department encourages all Marylanders to stay up to date on their vaccines and to test when appropriate.”
Cook also wrote the department encourages individuals to still follow general health hygiene guidelines, such as wearing a mask when appropriate and staying home from school or work when sick.
The department currently maintains a page with COVID-19 data, such as rates of hospitalization per 100,000 people, case and death totals and hospitalizations by date.
Free COVID-19 test kits are available at Frederick County Public Libraries, according to county health department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins.
(3) comments
Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator and the shape of the curve is visibly exponential. Combined with hard data from wastewater monitoring nationwide (RNA sequencing counts of viral load found in sewer systems and strain identification give absolute viral numbers and counts of strain relative abundance) showing an exponential rise in cases at over 400,000 per day Aug 1, it is obvious we are in the beginning rise of another wave.
FNP, How about giving us updates on vaccine guidance - when and where?
From what I’ve read, work began in June to update the booster to include protection for this latest strain (Covid-19 EG.5 variant, “Eris”) & should be ready in the fall.
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/08/08/what-to-know-about-covid-variant-eris-00110286
