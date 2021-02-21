The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland fell below 1,000 Sunday for the first time since mid-November.
Across the state, there were 973 people in the hospital with COVID-19 Sunday. Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of people in the hospital decreased by 76, and 284 people were in intensive care.
In Frederick County, 35 people at Frederick Health Hospital Sunday had tested positive for COVID-19, and seven of those were in intensive care.
The county reported 62 additional cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 16,691. Two additional deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 258.
Statewide, 618 cases of COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases stood at 376,355 Sunday. The death toll statewide was 7,533 after 18 additional deaths were reported Sunday.
The positivity rate in both Frederick County and Maryland was less than 5 percent. In Maryland, the positivity rate was down .09 percent from Saturday at 4.08 percent. In Frederick County, the positivity rate was at 4.6 percent.
The state is in phase 1C of vaccinations. In 24 hours, 10,812 first doses were administered throughout the Old Line State, bringing the total to 728,551 Sunday. More than 11,900 second doses were also given, bringing the total to 338,795.
In Frederick County, 12.7 percent of the population had received the first dose of the vaccine, and 6.2 percent of the population had received the second dose.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday stated on Twitter that 97.2 percent of all first doses received from the federal government have been given.
“The state is averaging 27,145 shots per day,” he wrote.
He also noted that the statewide positivity rate is at its lowest since Nov. 2 and the case rate is at its lowest since Oct. 28.
