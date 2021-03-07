COVID-19 vaccines have hit the arms of 46,161 Frederick County residents thus far, or 17.8 percent of the local population, up from 14 percent last weekend.
Ten percent of the population has received the second dose, up from 8.8 percent, Frederick County government's website showed Sunday.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted Sunday the state is averaging 37,202 doses per day, with 1.56 million doses administered across the state. Of those vaccinations, 92.4 percent of doses were received from the federal government.
The seven-day positivity rate was at 4 percent locally. Maryland's positivity rate stands at 3.36 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
There had been 17,196 COVID-19 cases and 273 deaths in Frederick County as of Sunday's reporting. Maryland had confirmed 387,319 cases and 7,773 deaths.
Female Frederick County residents account for slightly more COVID-19 cases than males, at 52.1 percent, while deaths are 50/50.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.9 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.8 percent of deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied three intensive care unit beds and 25 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday's report. Across the state, 818 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 342 staff and 353 residents have contracted COVID-19. Sixty-four residents had died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
