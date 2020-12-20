As of Sunday, over 250,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Maryland.
In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan wrote that key metrics were stable and that more vaccines will come to Maryland and to frontline workers in the coming week.
“With Christmas approaching, we cannot afford to let our guard down,” he wrote. “We remind Marylanders that you truly are safer at home for the holidays.”
On Sunday, the state added 2,054 confirmed cases and 37 deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,279.
The positivity rate remains under 8 percent at 7.68 percent, down .15 percent from Saturday.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate is 8.9 percent and almost 100 additional cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 9,613 and the death toll is 162.
Hospitalizations at Frederick Health Hospital increased from 48 on Dec. 18 to 57 on Dec. 19, with eight people in intensive care Saturday.
In Maryland, 1,662 people are hospitalized, up 27 from Saturday, and 406 of those are in intensive care.
On Sunday, the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine began shipping out, just a week after the Pfizer vaccine shipped.
In Frederick County, frontline workers started receiving vaccines on Dec. 17.
