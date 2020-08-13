Some local officials criticized recommendations that call on the state's courts and judicial system to use discretion on whether to hold certain individuals in jail, and release nonviolent offenders via parole or furlough.
Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith didn't mince words when asked about the recommendations in the report, which highlight measures some lawmakers in the Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee think should be taken by state officials during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The specific [State's] Attorney recommendations are insulting," Smith wrote in an email. "We have always screened and reviewed our cases for merit. We have great diversion programs in place for minor cases where good people make a bad decision. Every prosecutor in the nation does. COVID changed nothing in this regard."
The screening of cases and dismissing those without merit were just some of the recommendations in the report. Others in the section Smoth referred to include working "with other criminal justice stakeholders to identify candidates for early termination of sentences" and avoiding recommendations for holding defendants without bail for misdemeanor offenses, among others.
Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) was one of the five state senators that sat on the workgroup to complete the report.
Hough and Sen. Justin Ready (R-Carroll) dissented from supporting the workgroup's 19 recommendations for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the Maryland Judiciary, correctional facilities, state's attorneys and other groups.
Hough was supportive of some, but said this week he couldn't support the full report.
Hough disagreed with a recommendation that asked Hogan to expand his executive order from April, saying that "all nonviolent inmates should be considered for expedited parole or furloughs."
Hough said that was too broad.
"To say all, that’s way too far," Hough said. "Being a drug kingpin could be a nonviolent offender, someone who does a terrible financial crime like a Bernie Madoff, that could be a nonviolent offender ... There could be things that are nonviolent crimes, that could be terrible offenses."
Hough was also critical of a recommendation that state and local jurisdictions provide pretrial services, because the state and local jurisdictions would not be able to afford the millions in dollars of cost, especially with monitoring accused individuals.
But some recommendations were good, Hough said. That included a few for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, the Department of Juvenile Services and local correctional facilities, which said sanitation products like soap must be provided to inmates at no cost, and universal testing and contact tracing for the coronavirus should be mandated.
Those measures are needed to prevent outbreaks of the virus in jails and correctional facilities, Hough said.
One of the last recommendations in the report called on state officials to examine the recidivism rates for individuals released due to Gov. Hogan's executive order in April, and administrative orders from the state's Court of Appeals, and see whether there is any difference between those released then versus those prior to the pandemic.
Hough was supportive of this, as long as the data was compiled by an academic source, and not lobbying groups typically seen in Annapolis.
"I'm always fine with data, and getting data, because it helps us make decisions," Hough said. "We are going through an experiment right now where we’ve released a lot of people who are [normally] incarcerated, and we should know what is happening with these people."
