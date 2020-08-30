Virus

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have reached their lowest level since March 31.

In Maryland, there are 358 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, including 107 of those who are in intensive care. Between Saturday and Sunday, 29 people were released from the hospital.

On Sunday, the state added 497 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 107,791. Six deaths were also confirmed. The death toll is now 3,609.

In Frederick County, 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 3,477. No deaths were reported and the positivity rate is 2.6 percent, showing no increase from Saturday.

The statewide positivity rate is 3.3 percent, down .07 percent.

Follow Hannah on Twitter: @hannah_himes

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!