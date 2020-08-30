Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have reached their lowest level since March 31.
In Maryland, there are 358 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, including 107 of those who are in intensive care. Between Saturday and Sunday, 29 people were released from the hospital.
On Sunday, the state added 497 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 107,791. Six deaths were also confirmed. The death toll is now 3,609.
In Frederick County, 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 3,477. No deaths were reported and the positivity rate is 2.6 percent, showing no increase from Saturday.
The statewide positivity rate is 3.3 percent, down .07 percent.
