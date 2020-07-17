The daily statewide death toll due to COVID-19 rose above 10 for the first time in a week on Friday, but deaths in Frederick County remained unchanged.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 12 new deaths due to the virus from Thursday morning into Friday, the first time in the last seven days the daily death toll has risen above 10. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Frederick County remained at 113 with no new deaths being reported in the county for 13 consecutive days.
In spite of this, confirmed cases continued to gradually rise in Frederick County, from 2,655 reported Thursday morning to 2,661, according to Friday’s data.
The rise in confirmed cases was much steeper at the state level. In the last 24 hours, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland rose by 707, bringing the state total to 76,371.
Both hospitalizations and the number of individuals in intensive care due to the virus fell in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations dropped by two to 434, while the number of individuals receiving intensive care for the virus fell for the first time in four days, dropping from 137 on Thursday to 128 on Friday, according to the state’s report.
Friday also established a new benchmark in the number of people tested for COVID-19 in Maryland. Before Friday, the record for most tests administered in a single day was set Wednesday at 21,533, but Friday’s report revealed that 24,158 tests were done between Thursday and Friday, bringing the statewide total to 896,990.
A total of 14,980 tests were returned with negative results from Thursday into Friday and Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate fell by 0.18 percent to 4.43 percent in the last 24 hours, Friday’s report states.
(1) comment
Deaths always lag behind reported cases. This will keep going up.
