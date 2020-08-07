Statewide tax-free week
to begin Sunday
Clothing, backpacks and other select items will be available tax free for a week from 12:01 a.m. Sunday until midnight Aug. 15.
Under the guidelines of Maryland’s tax-free week, all qualifying items of clothing and footwear priced under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax, according to the Maryland’s comptroller’s office’s website. In addition, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be exempt. Often tied in with back-to-school shopping, the annual shop tax free week should also be a boon to businesses that have struggled under harsh restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The weeklong exemption applies to each qualifying item purchased individually, meaning that if two items worth less than $100 individually but more than $100 together are purchased, the tax exemption will still be applied to each item rather than counting both items as a single purchase of more than $100.
For those looking for even more of a deal, Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley is also adhering to the weeklong tax exemption for items including sweaters, shirts, slacks, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, shoes, boots and other qualifying items priced under than $100, according to a press release issued by the nonprofit Friday afternoon.
“You can find great name brands for less at Goodwill,” Amy Lyons, the director of marketing at Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, said in a statement. “And perhaps a backpack for once they are ready to go back to school in person.”
For a list of exempt and taxable items, visit the comptroller’s website at www.marylandtaxes.gov or call the Taxpayer Service Section at 410-260-7980 (for Central Maryland) or toll-free at 1-800-MD-TAXES from elsewhere.
