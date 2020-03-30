Leaving home, outside of essential functions like grocery shopping could be punishable by up to a year in jail, Gov. Larry Hogan said as part of his latest attempt to slow the COVID-19 pandemic in Maryland.
The stay-at-home order announced on Monday comes as the state saw nearly 180 new cases of the disease in 24 hours and the number of deaths go from five on Friday to 17 by Monday evening.
“Marylanders need to know that, unfortunately, we are only at the beginning of this crisis, and it is going to get considerably worse before it gets better,” Hogan said during a press conference.
No Marylander should leave their home unless it is for an essential job or essential reason such as obtaining food and medicine, Hogan said.
Any person who violates the order is subject to a misdemeanor charge and up to one year in jail, a fine up to $5,000, or both, Hogan said.
Essential businesses must make every effort to limit foot traffic and implement telework whenever possible.
There will be no out-of-state travel unless absolutely necessary, Hogan said, and those who do travel out of state should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return. No one should use any mode of public transportation unless absolutely necessary, Hogan added.
Marylanders can go walking, running or biking, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines and do not gather in groups 10 or more, according to the governor’s order. People may also take care of a friend, family member, pet or livestock animal, but there are reasons for taking such drastic measures.
“This is a deadly public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so,” Hogan said.
The governor has asked local and state law enforcement to enforce the stay-at-home order. Maryland State Police arrested a Charles County man over the weekend after he held a bonfire for more than 60 people. On Monday, the state police announced it arrested a Lutherville man after he held a party for teenagers in a Carroll County hotel, according to the Carroll County Times.
In announcing the stay-at-home order, Hogan said essential businesses, which were not closed under a previous executive order, should scale down the amount of staff working and institute telework as much as possible.
Grocery stores will likely cut back on employees, Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman, said in a tweet. They are already taking steps to protect both staff and customers.
“We want more businesses to do the same,” Ricci tweeted.
Liquor stores will stay open, although people are encouraged to use delivery where possible. The governor also ordered remote notarizations, Ricci said.
While the executive order does not say who can go on walks together, Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services Fran Phillips said during the press conference to only go on walks with people in the same household and for a short period of time.
“Don’t do unnecessary things,” Phillips said. “You need to stay at home.”
Is Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order going to significantly change the way you live?
So far, local law enforcement agencies have not had much trouble enforcing compliance with the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and making sure businesses remain compliant with closures.
The Frederick Police Department responded to 10 calls for large gatherings between 5 p.m. March 16 through Sunday, none of which were located by the time officers arrived, according to Sgt. Matt Carrado, a department spokesman. In that same time period, officers conducted 165 business liaison checks, which are routine visits to local businesses ordinarily conducted by the department, as well as 1,208 patrol checks of businesses and other public places like parks. In the course of their operations, city police found no instances of noncompliance with the governor's order, the sergeant said.
While the county sheriff’s office was not conducting compliance checks on businesses, that agency had not received a single call from 5 p.m. March 16 through Sunday for reports of gatherings of 10 people or more, according to Taylor Clarke, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.
“The citizens and businesses in our areas of responsibility are generally cooperative and compliant of the governor’s orders,” Clarke said in an email.
State troopers based in the county were also finding overall compliance, according to Lt. Wayne Wachsmuth. Troopers received fewer than 10 calls for service regarding large gatherings, all of which were handled and dispersed when troopers arrived to explain the order and hand out information pamphlets rather than formal citations, according to the lieutenant.
Troopers did identify a small number of non-compliant businesses in the 496 check-ins the agency conducted with local businesses from 5 p.m. March 16 through 1 p.m. Monday, including a comic book store and a few hair and nail salons, but all of those businesses immediately closed once the order was explained, Wachsmuth wrote in an email.
“From our perspective, most residents of Frederick County are keeping with the governor’s orders,” Wachsmuth said. “Moreover, we’ve observed a steep decline in motor vehicle traffic and traffic collisions.”
Cases in Maryland continue to rise
Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland reached 1,413 according to the daily numbers released by the Maryland Department of Health Monday.
However, these numbers do not include cases in Washington, Carroll and Frederick counties, bringing the total to 1,418 as of 10 a.m.
Frederick County announced an additional two cases Monday, bringing the total in the county to 29. Three of the Frederick cases have recovered, with five currently hospitalized. There have not been any deaths in the county.
However, deaths in the states increased to 15 over the weekend. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced a 16th death, which was not included in the state counts. A second death at the nursing home in Mount Airy was also announced Monday, according to the Carroll County Times.
While numbers in the state rose by a smaller percentage from Sunday to Monday, there continues to be limitations to tests available, Phillips said. There is also a backlog in testing facilities due to limitations with testing supplies.
The youngest case in Maryland is a one-month-old, Hogan announced during his press conference. Of the five cases in people nine and under, two of them are infants.
“We have reached a critical turning point in the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Maryland and the National Capital region, which includes Washington, D.C. and Virginia,” Hogan said during his press conference.
The state has had its first outbreak, in the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County. Currently, 67 residents have tested positive for the disease and 27 members of the staff have now reported symptoms, Hogan said.
Hogan also announced that four Fort Meade employees have tested positive for the disease. Soon after Hogan’s press conference, The Baltimore Sun reported an outbreak at Clifton T. Perkins, a psychiatric hospital mostly involving forensic patients, which affected patients and staff.
Hogan referenced Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, who said the United States could see millions of COVID-19 cases across the country and 100,000 deaths.
“To put that in perspective, that would mean more American deaths than the Vietnam War and the Korean War added together,” Hogan said.
There have been at least 67 hospitalizations in 24 hours, Phillips said. She stressed that people need to stay home to help address the crisis.
Together, Maryland will get through the crisis, she said.
“We stayed home, we missed schools, we missed our friends, all of our normal routines so we could fight this virus and save lives,” Phillips said. “We will say we gave up so much for a while in order to save our loved ones, friends, neighbors and countless others that we will never know.”
This story was updated to change wording regarding what law enforcement agencies in the county have been doing to ensure social distancing and business closures are maintained.
(116) comments
I said the same thing on election day as I say now. We need to give Mr T and the gang the benefit of the doubt no matter what they do. We owe it to them! PillowMan said that god brought him here to office, and god makes viruses also, and also god thinks CEO's should protect their money now more than ever. I also think god is basically Sam Kinison.
Remember, no balloon releases en masse allowed in Frederick County, under threat of arrest or fine. Same now goes for breaking "stay at home" order.
Caught doing both at same time? You in double trouble.
This virus when all said and done will probably kill between 100k to 200k americans, and infect upwards of 15 million people.
Can’t wait for Christmas shopping.
This shut-down will likely indirectly kill more Marylanders than the Wuhan Coronavirus does directly. When the shut-down is eventually lifted, the economic collapse will be immense; the devastation beyond anything most of us have witnessed.
Just stay curled up in the fetal position. Stay in your basement, Snowflake.
I'm ready to go back to work, dork, oops, I mean Cheeto. You're the one in hiding. So. who's the snowflake?
We’ve been ravaging Mother Earth for centuries to satisfy our sinful nature and now she’s begun to fight back.
Hey Guys, this is a war and we are still playing ‘catch up’. Going into battle with the soldiers crying for arms.
The Coronavirus originated in China. China has a population of 1.2 billion people. Yes they took draconian measures and shut down the whole country. All at once a nationwide shutdown, social distancing. - Meanwhile the city where it originated was completely shut down. Wuhan,China with a population of 28 million is larger then the whole New York metropolitan area.
But now China’s decisions has stopped the spread, now open up social interaction, businesses, brought the spread under control and assisting other countries.
Meanwhile the USA with a population of 1/4 of China, today the death toll will exceed the city where it originated, Wuhan, and the entire nation of China to date, potentially doubling by this weekend.
Or they are just lying about it.
Welcome to the Peoples Republic of Maryland, where a simple "Emergency" order by the governor can over ride consitutional liberties. True, this emergency is for a health issue, but imagine a crackpot politician who decides that too many guns in the hands of citizens are an emergency, too many farting cows are an emergency, climate change is caused by too many private vehicles, on and on. Will the state police then be knocking on doors to confiscate your guns? To confiscate half of your beef herd? Confiscate your second car?
Far fetched? Think about it until the next time we are allowed to assemble in a group.
You should start a mega-church with like minded citizens. Have at it.
He could join that dude in Florida...
Sounds like the ramblings of a scared child afraid of the monsters in his closet. You're being asked to stay home. Not to fight a war on some foreign shore. Man up!
Of course the number of confirmed cases is going up, more test are being done and the results take days. The press equates an increase in confirmed cases to an increase in the spread. That may or may not be true. Another case of misapplying data. And going back the numbers, the data just does not support the action. The restrictions need to be more precise to those people and areas that are genuinely affected, not the entire state. (or country for that matter)
FBoard, no you are simply wrong. Without testing across the county, state and nation we don’t know hot areas until emergency rooms are packed. That’s backward prophylactic. With all the efforts the Maryland Health System has taken in March, we have only test results of 16,000 residents ( more than 1,400 testing positive, 18 deaths) and results from test lag days if not weeks behind the spread. Only one person not tested and showing no symptoms can infect 442 other humans in 30 days.
Lets do the math. 17 deaths from the Corona virus in MD. Of those 17 how many had underlying medical issues already? The media doesn't tell us. But lets just use that number. 17/6,000,000 residents = 0.0000028% of the population. So our Government is taking away our liberties and bankrupting 25% of the population over a virus that has negatively affected 0.0000028% of the population. Makes sense to me.
Good math. Why are we locking down Maryland like it's NYC?? I'm a strong supporter of Hogan, and will remain that way, but cannot support this act. Way overboard!
https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/#FAQ
How many deaths would you like to see before you would react to stop the spread or would you react at any point? Even the ”stable genius” is estimating that we will have at least 100,000 deaths in America with the restrictions now in places ordered by governors in some cases (still no national plan) and he claims his efforts are saving millions.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/30/trump-says-keeping-us-covid-19-deaths-to-100000-would-be-a-very-good-job
Amazon has become a veritable cesspool of price gougers, some gouging the price and others gouging the shipping. Items are marketed directly from China, at the point of origin, promising 2-day delivery. You hand them the money and they code it "shipped". Good luck with ever seeing it. Bozos of course does nothing about it; it's all more money for him. And apparently the world's richest man and one of the world's most profitable companies can't afford to pay its workers very well nor offer much in the way of protection. Same goes for Walmart employees. They are concerned with the lack of masks and gloves for protection, not from the virus but from the harsh chemicals they are handling and breathing by wiping down everything dozens of times a day. Apparently Sam can't afford anything either. You hear the same thing from businesses of every size. We can't. We can't afford to. We need government assistance. We can't. We can't. We can't. Where are all the profits we've been praising for the last 20 years and where are all the unpaid tax dollars?
This is simply untrue about Amazon. They are very quick to pull gougers off their site. Please identify an item currently on Amazon that is at such a price. I’ll go look it up.
Coronavirus is Earth’s vaccine and we’re the virus
In times like these with panic buying going on all over, all gun owners should be required to turn their guns over to local police for the duration. That would be for their own protection because without that, gunfights are bound to erupt over toilet paper and hamburgers. Glad to see liquor stores are still allowed to be open Essential is essential does.
not sure if this is sarcasm, or if you are dumb
[thumbup]
Well we are already giving up our freedom to leave our own houses. Might as well give up the 2nd amendment and everything else.
Snowflake^^^^^
I would feel better if the police arrested price gougers. Send them to jail.
What is it you are buying that is at such an inflated price?
Stop paying Federal, State,and Local Government non-essential workers and you can be assured the lock down will be a lot shorter. Is there anyone in the government financially suffering because of covid-19? No... all are being paid essential, non-essential, etc. etc.
No. They will keep their jobs and be allowed to work from home as long as Hogan's order is on. So so for everyone else.
People are panicking grocery and big box stores are packed.
Peanut butter must be flying off the shelves like horse manure flies out of a manure spreader at 50 mph.
“Grocery stores will likely cut back on employees, said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman, said in a tweet. They are already taking steps to protect both staff and customers.”
Grocery stores are essential. They cannot cut back in employees. They are already dangerously slow in service because of low staffing. They need every stocker they can get around the clock.
What a great way to start a panic. This is why people stockpile food and household products, because they are afraid of the state closing down grocery stores.
I think this is a little extreme.
Geesh, I'm missing the fantastic commute 270 must be right now!
Here's a copy of the actual order. https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Gatherings-FOURTH-AMENDED-3.30.20.pdf
Nowhere in the document does it mention frequent handwashing.
The Myth Buster guys looked at how far a sneeze goes, even when you cover your mouth. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vw0hIs2LEg
How about going to the Post Office to mail stuff? Post Office itself is essential.
really?
If you read the executive order it clearly states what you can and can't do. I didn't find it on the MD government page, but through the governor's twitter page. It's 8 pages and I couldn't find anything about guarantee of 14 days if you leave the state and comeback. The media needs to do a better job of accurately reporting the information rather than hastily publishing something and causing panic and confusion.
Especially with Frederick MD nestled up against VA and WV, you should not get fined for a 15 miles drive to check on relatives or hike somewhere.
https://governor.maryland.gov/2020/03/30/as-covid-19-crisis-escalates-in-capital-region-governor-hogan-issues-stay-at-home-order-effective-tonight/ Out-of-State Travel. No Marylander should be traveling outside of the state unless such travel is absolutely necessary. Those who have traveled outside of the state should self-quarantine for 14 days.
Agreed. Lots of misinformation or in the case of non-specific guidance. Out of State travel probably means flying to AZ (also now on lockdown) and hopefully not to Leesburg for your essential job.
Serious question. What types of activities is Hogan trying to crack down on? I ask because I've only been leaving my house for grocery shopping and occassional takeout. I haven't been out much, but honestly haven't seen any activities that looked suspicious to me.
Same. Came back from the grocery store Friday evening and the roads were nearly deserted.
Kelly - I hope you see, below, that you are incorrect about coronavirus droplets magically hanging in the air for 24 hours.
Facts matter.
Seven - why do you think no one is capable of functioning?
My information came straight from a recent 15 minute interview with Dr Fauci (spelling).
It’s like, really, who cares who is right and who is wrong. I don’t care if I’m wrong. I have my family. I have a nice piece of land and residence. I have great friends. Business is good. If I’m wrong on an Internet forum, big deal. Life is good.
I saw the interview. I heard the expert. I’m content with that.
Don't gather in groups and socialize, if you get enough exposure it means the virus could over-run any immune system. More people infected together equals every one's immune system getting hit harder. Just like how groups of animals tend to produce disease, that is where this strain also arises from.
You must have missed the news video from MoCo where teenagers were playing soccer. They ignored the police but when the cameras showed up they split (driving their or their parents SUVs, etc.). None talked on camera but one apparently said they thought there were less than 10 people playing. If MoCo students can't count to ten or more, I want my tax money back. The students are at fault as well as their parents for letting them run around when there was the stay at home request. With enough examples like that of people being irresponsible, it now is an order.
"because I've only been leaving my house for grocery shopping and the occasional takeout.." there is your answer. It's limiting the amount people are out and therefore limiting as much exposure as possible. That said, people should not be lining up to get into Costco first thing in the morning.
So, it's a stay-at-home directive or be fined. But, you can still go walking and jogging. Makes no sense to me.
“ you can still go walking and jogging“ The idea is to keep your distance from others. The virus has a limited distance in expression, 6 to 8 ft. I run 🏃 and keeping a distance from others by no closer than 12 ft.
Exercise, fresh air, and sunshine are essential to well being. As he said, just use COMMON SENSE, maintain social distancing (6 foot minimum), avoid gathering in groups etc. He's talking about going out to shop because you're bored, etc.
It's probably mostly spread through coughs and sneeze droplets. Once it hits the ground, it is not going to infect anyone. If an infected person sneezes and nobody is within 6 feet or so, there is almost no danger of transmission.
The experts are saying the droplets can linger in the air for 24 hrs (indoors). That’s what makes this virus what it is.
Please link to reliable experts who are saying droplets can remain in the air for 24 hours.
3 days actually
Seven: an actual person that works for the center for infectious disease control conveyed this: three days in the air or on a surface.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/03/this-is-how-long-coronavirus-lives-on-surfaces
Seven, I am not interested in debating, one upping, or being challenged.
Want to know something, then Google it.
Depending on the surface, some small percentage of the viruses can survive up to a few days, but the main spread is through droplets from sneezes and coughs that land directly on someone else's hands or face. These droplets stay in the air only for seconds. Those experiments showing the virus can survive in the air are probably under laboratory conditions where the virus is suspended in air. Additionally, keep in mind that the ultraviolet light in sunlight can kill the virus fairly quickly.
From the WHO website:
"Is COVID-19 airborne?
The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces.
You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within 1 metre of a person who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands."
Dr fauci is where all my info comes from. He was on tv being interview I think it was yesterday. 15 min interview. He talked about the droplets and how long they linger. He talked about surfaces.
It may be on YouTube now, not sure.
From what I read, the study in question did not involve droplets. It used a nebulizer to blow virus into the air in a lab setting. They kept the virus in the air and tested its viability after different time points. The study was designed to show how long the virus could stay viable in air, but it was not simulating a sneeze or cough. I think the study was over-hyped, and a lot of people misunderstood the test design - maybe even Dr. Fauci.
Thank you Dr Fauci.
Surfaces.
Fresh air is better than indoor air. No brainer I think
Don’t forget when outside that UV rays kills this virus.
UV rays kill all viruses, bacteria and fungi, please do not avoid sunshine.
Jay [thumbup]
They do not.
Sure it does. Why don't you stand in a group of infected persons outside to prove it?
I don't know why some are saying that sunlight does not kill the coronavirus. I have not seen studies on that, but I have seen a recent study on sunlight killing flu viruses, which it does. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=Schuit+M%2C+Gardner+S%2C+Wood+S
Fresh air is always better, I really hope your joking, otherwise get a brain scan. Could be glioblastioma.
then go outside, don't come back.
Then you can't read.
All you have to do is say, "Going grocery shopping" or "Pet Sitting."
What this article doesn’t say is that Pleasant View is shipping all their residents to the hospital because they don’t have staffing to take care of them. That nursing home needs to be on isolation and not have this patients sent to the hospital which is putting more people at risk!
They are doing exactly the right thing - putting infected infirm people in isolation wards.
The only way this can be strictly enforced is to declare martial law, suspend habeas corpus and put the military on the streets.
Really, you only need to apply ”habeas corpus” when you have a plurality violating the state order. Today, most people will apply with ‘a state emergency’, an euphemism for ‘martial law’. The overwhelming majority will not even consider ‘personal rights’ understanding the seriousness of the matter.
In addition, the governor implemented a penalty of one year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine for each violation. Yes, the far majority of maryland citizens recognize the seriousness of the virus and will comply but there will be some ’knuckleheads’ out there.
The national guard will assist, if needed the local police and state troopers to implement the shut-down policies, (who can and can’t move freely across the state and for what reason),control over movement, social gathering throughout the state. That‘s the definition of martial law.
If you like to test it on a constitutional basis, try riding around the county after 8pm to night. Let me know how that worked out for you.
See how easy it is to get Americans to give up their “personal rights”. If American ingenuity does not come up with a vaccine by next winter are you ready to do this all over again? Why doesn’t the world do this for climate change? Doesn’t that pose a much dire consequence than COVID19?
Why so angry, paranoid and bitter OB?
Not angry just amazed what mankind will give up when confronted with the fear of an unseen and deadly disease.
And Three, I bet your a proud member of the #BoomerRemovet club
Yes, ‘life over death’ has always been a human trait.
And, we always react to the immediate threat. Trump is a perfect example of that. Not having the ability to look long term only reacting to what’s right in front of his face.
But in response to your question, Is there a rule that says we most wait on American ingenuity to come up with a vaccine or can we collaborate with others? It the past we have always benefited by from universal knowledge.
French biologist, microbiologist and chemist renowned for his discoveries of the principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation and pasteurization. He is remembered for his remarkable breakthroughs in the causes and prevention of diseases, and his discoveries have saved many lives ever since.
India, Prof. Sambhu Nath De, who discovered the cholera toxin and successfully demonstrate the transmission of cholera pathogen by bacterial enteric toxin.
Also, it’s ironic, that satellite images released by NASA and the European Space Agency show a dramatic reduction in nitrogen dioxide emissions released by vehicles, power plants and industrial facilities between January and February. According to space images by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center there’s a 21% drop in pollutant in or atmospheric. Even our waterways are clearing of pollutants.
Could it be God’s will?
Nope, I am a Boomer myself, but I find the phrase is a convenient and powerful way to dismiss ridiculous notions.
I’d like to know how many more “bonfire” parties or “Corona” parties or cul-de-sac barbecues they’ll still find? No excuse for stupid.
I doubt this will be much enforcement. Probably the focus will be on breaking up groups of people with very few fines unless people resist dispersing. Remember the police are also supposed to social distance.
Mainly because of the “young” spring break minded “adults”. That’s why some locations are taking down community bball hoops and tennis nets. See how there’s issues with large groups of youths in cities like Baltimorgue that refuse to socially distance.
Govenor Hogan stated that he wanted anyone traveling into the state to self quarantine, so Do I take it that if you are an out of state worker coming in to Maryland, that can no longer happen?
He talked about essential job exemptions for running the national government and essential medical and infrastructure needs... https://youtu.be/LNbReAbH1rk
Means you can only work every 14 days. Drive to Virginia/DC/Delaware to work come home then self isolate for two weeks. Rinse and repeat.
No I think Hogan implied one should make the same self sacrifice, same precautions as medical professionals serving the sick, self-isolation once off work.
Is the essential jobs list the same as the list from last week?
I have the same question
I scoured the web. So far, i haven’t found anything mentioning that the list of essential jobs has been modified.
I work in an essential job in Virginia. What am I supposed to do?
Good question.
I'd say you are in good shape - if you get pulled over, have your business card or work ID at the ready and explain the situation.
topken…
Speak with your HR / General Consul. They should be able to produce an essential operations letter for you.
Best of luck
Beat me to it tatt2ed. Our company is already providing those letters to our essential personnel. Office workers must work from home.
I have 3 copies of mine, plus a digital on my phone.
Can we still walk outside?
Yup. According to the article, “Marylanders can go walking, running or biking, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines and do not gather in groups 10 or more, according to the governor's order.”
Did you read the article??
No need to get snippy-the article was updated after that person posted. I was confused on that as well.
Did you not read it? Yes
People are getting nasty
Yah, but there is usually some level of nastiness in this forum.[cool]
According to the article, yes as long as we stay 6 ft away from anyone else who may also be outside.
So can I still go get take-out?
Yes you can. What he is doing is trying to get to the hardheads that want to still do things in large groups. Now they will be fined.
Yes as long as there is social distancing
Exercise, fresh air, and sunshine are essential to well being. As he said, just use COMMON SENSE, maintain social distancing (6 foot minimum), avoid gathering in groups etc. He's talking about going out to shop because you're bored, etc.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.