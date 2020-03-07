With Gov. Larry Hogan announcing there are three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease in Montgomery County, The News-Post reached out to the Frederick County Health Department and other COVID-19 resources to learn more about the disease.
What is the coronavirus?The novel coronavirus, officially named SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus that first popped up in Wuhan, China in December 2019. The virus causes the disease COVID-19, which is a respiratory disease. Symptoms include trouble breathing, cough and fever. Coronaviruses are a class of viruses that can cause disease ranging from severe acute respiratory syndrome to the common cold.
The coronavirus is called that because the virus has spikes that make it look like a sun or haloed by a crown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those spike proteins are how the coronavirus enters and infects cells, particularly those in the lungs, said Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of WRAIR’s Emerging Infectious Diseases, at a Pentagon press conference.
Am I going to get COVID-19?
Risk depends on exposure, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer.
There are three positive cases in Maryland, all in Montgomery County. The three people, a couple in their 70s and a female in her 50s, contracted COVID-19 on MS Asara, an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River. Those three cases appear to be linked to another six in Texas, Hogan said during a press conference Friday.
One of the people with confirmed COVID-19 did go to a public event at the Villages or Rockville on Feb. 28. If someone was at the public event, they are asked to contact their health care provider, Hogan said.
Risk also depends on age and underlying conditions, according to the CDC. People who are older and those with chronic health conditions are at more risk of contracting COVID-19.
How can I get COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. There is still a lot left to learn about the disease, but as of right now, the coronavirus is thought to spread through respiratory droplets, the News-Post previously reported. The droplets are heavy, Brookmyer previously told the News-Post. That means the droplets will drop instead of lingering in the air. The droplets are thought to spread about 3 to 6 feet. Those droplets can land on a surface and it is thought possible to get the disease after touching a surface and then touching eyes, nose or mouth, although that is not the main way it spreads.
The reproductive number of the disease, or how many people can get infected from one sick person, is called the R0, pronounced R-naught. The R0 for COVID-19 is between 2-3.
It is not known if the disease can be spread through sex, said Rissah Watkins, director of Planning, Assessment and Communication with the Frederick County Health Department. It is a respiratory disease so people should avoid contact with sick people, including kissing.
“This will help prevent the spread of influenza, too!” Watkins said in an email.
Ok, so what happens if I think I have COVID-19?
People who may have come in close contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or is under investigation for the disease should monitor their health, according to the CDC. Close contact means being within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time, such as living with or visiting someone who is sick. Close contact can also happen when someone gets sneezed on or coughed on.
Symptoms of COVID-19 — fever of 100.4 or higher, cough and trouble breathing — develop within two to 14 days.
If someone develops symptoms of COVID-19, they should call their health care provider, especially if they were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, according to the CDC. The health care professional will work with the state health department and CDC to determine if a test is necessary.
If a test comes back positive for the disease, the Maryland Department of Health will put the person in isolation if they are healthy enough to be at home. The department will also start conducting an investigation to determine where the person may have gone and who they may have been in close contact with, said Fran Phillips, deputy secretary of Public Health Services, said during the press conference with Hogan.
Can I have COVID-19 without symptoms?
People are likely most contagious when they are symptomatic, according to the CDC. While spread might be possible when someone is asymptomatic, or not experiencing symptoms, and there are some reports of this, it is not the main way the virus spreads.
If I do get sick, will I die?
Reported COVID-19 cases range from mild to sever, with about 16 percent of cases being severe, according to CDC based on a report from China. Those who are older and have underlying chronic health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness and death.
Will I spread it to my pets?
It is not known for sure if humans can spread the disease to their pets, according to the CDC. Currently, pets are not able to spread the disease to humans, according to the World Health Organization.
If you do get sick, the CDC advises limiting contact with pets or animals.
If I get sick, can I get reinfected?The CDC is still working to understand the disease. It is not known at the time if someone can get it more than once.
So is there a vaccine?
Not yet. A vaccine could be ready in the next 12-18 months, according to STAT.
The spikes, or spike proteins, on the coronavirus are what groups like the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), the National Institutes of Health and private companies are targeting when creating vaccines, although different ones focus on different parts, Modjarrad said.
So should I be scared? Should I stop going out in public? Cancel my travel plans?The general public is at low risk for COVID-19. Even those in communities where there is community spread, meaning someone developed the disease where the origin is unknown, the risk is still relatively low, according to the CDC.
But as Erin Ross wrote for Oregon Public Broadcasting, it is OK if you are scared and OK if you’re not. The disease should be taken seriously and there are precautions people can take.
If a person is sick, they should stay home, according to the CDC. Healthy people should take normal precautions like good hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes. People should continue with their normal activities, although some events might be cancelled or modified. That includes going to the mall or out to eat, Watkins said.
“Don’t forget to practice normal precautions like washing your hands and not touching your face, and also think about other ways to stay healthy like limiting sugary drinks,” Watkins said in an email.
I’m healthy, but I want to prepare for if I need to be quarantined. What do I need to do?
The Maryland Department of Health recommends having an adequate supply of non-prescription drugs and other health supplies. People who have prescriptions should also make sure they have enough and get them refilled if not.
Families can plan for how they would take care of loved ones. People should also have a thermometer and hand sanitizer available in case someone gets sick.
The state health department also recommends stocking up on non-perishable food items.
What about prevention in general?
Good hand hygiene is recommended by the state health department, the CDC and Brookmyer. Wash your hands for about 20 seconds. If you can’t wash them, use hand sanitizer. Try to avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouths. People do not need masks unless they are sick. Masks can give people a false sense of security, Brookmyer told the News-Post.
And stay informed by following the CDC and the Maryland Department of Health.
“It’s important to know that the best thing we can all do is to get in the habit of protecting ourselves from catching the germs that cause COVID-19 and other illnesses like influenza,” Watkins said.
I’m washing my hands a lot, and I am so bored of singing the ‘ABCs’ or ‘Happy Birthday.’
Watkins suggestion for a new song is Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven on Earth.” The chorus to sing for washing hands is “Ooh, baby, do you know what that’s worth? / Ooh, heaven is a place on Earth / They say in heaven love comes first / We’ll make heaven a place on Earth / Ooh, heaven is a place on Earth,” she said in the email.
The Los Angeles Times had an article with some songs, she said. And there are lists available for kids too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.