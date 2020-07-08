One of Frederick County’s longest standing traditions has fallen victim to the coronavirus.
The 158th Great Frederick Fair will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
“This decision was not taken lightly and is extremely difficult to share but is in the best interest of public health and safety,” according to a news release from The Great Frederick Fair, Inc. issued Wednesday night. “The Great Frederick Fair is not only an important tradition in our community, welcoming over 230,000 guests, but also a vital economic event, putting over $1,000,000 back to local businesses each year.”
The board determined that in order to follow federal, state and local health guidelines, some of the fair’s biggest attractions and traditions would have to be eliminated, according to the release.
“Planning for The Great Frederick Fair requires year-round efforts to coordinate all of the moving parts and with the added unknowns, it makes this an extremely challenging moving target,” the release states.
The event was scheduled for Sept. 18 through 26. People who got tickets will be contacted in the next 30 days and have the option to get a refund or carry their tickets over to next year, according to the release.
While the fair itself is canceled, an Invitational Youth Livestock show is being planned, according to the release. More details are coming soon, the board said.
The board did announce plans to bring the fair back in 2021, saying in the release that next year’s fair is currently scheduled for Sept. 17-25.
This is not the first time the event has been canceled. In 1918, it was canceled due to Spanish Influenza. And in 1942 and 1943, during World War II, the fair was also canceled and “buildings on the fairgrounds property were utilized by the Office of Price Administration for the war effort,” according to the release.
(20) comments
Love.that.photo
No matter. We will never attend again anyway. There is little police presence and the Fair is more interested in profit than protecting it's attendee's. Having a murder in the open, with no police or security to step in, was unacceptable and tragic for the Weed family. Knowing the 2 that did this will be out soon on the streets is another sad day. The Fair had no system in place for crime, for violence, and for protecting the public. The entire ride area should have been shutdown until the end of the fair, which was only 1 day. An official should have used the intercom to direct people out of the ride area. Instead people were panicked and there was mass confusion. We were there and ran out. I told a few people coming in that there had been an incident. They just kept going towards the entrance. I knew people going to the concert that evening and they had no idea of what had happened an hour earlier.
At least we get a year off from the Fair Day War.
Yeah and children will have to attend school, if we have school.
We can get a head start on the end of the year wars. The fake news War on Christmas and the actual War on the War on Christmas.
Perhaps, we should rename the Great Frederick Fair to Frederick Fair, because Frederick was never great. Or, the John Weed Frederick Fair in remembrance of a man who was tragically slain at the fair for no apparent reason.
I like your second suggestion better. [thumbup] Maybe the "John Weed Memorial Fair."
Good point, bosco. With the state of current affairs, I wouldn't have been a bit surprised if those people had tried to make a scene and spoil a Frederick tradition. After all, the fair started in 1862, when slavery was still in existence and, in their weak, twisted minds, all the buildings should be razed.
But that wasn't a hate crime . . . .somehow . . . .
(Pssssst, yes it was, Lemmy. It just wasn't politically correct to call it one because of the racial circumstances.)
Did it occurr to you, CD, if you call someone a name, as we are told Weed did, you are asking for trouble?
Dick, that was an unsubstantiated claim made by the defendants and their attorney. Nobody else heard it, or reported it.
Gabe, don't bother Dick with facts, his tunnel vision prevents him from seeing them.
Maybe I am out of the loop because I don't watch cable news, but why do you think it is politically incorrect to call the murder a hate crime - or a racially motivated crime.
Lemmy, all crime is a hate crime. Adding additional punishments for a few specific crimes does absolutely nothing in regards to deterring crime.
I always thought "great" modified "fair." - pretty great how it dates back to mid-1800's.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an all-out effort to reopen the fair this fall, arguing that some are keeping the fair closed not because of the coronavirus pandemic, but for political reasons against the will of families.
“We want to reopen the fair. Everybody wants it. The moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it. It’s time to do it,” Trump said at a White House event. “We’re very much gong to put pressure on governor and everybody else to open the Great Frederick Fair.”
Trump did not immediately explain how he would pressure the governor, but he repeated an earlier claim that Democrats want to keep the fair closed for political reasons and not health reasons. He made the same claim Monday on Twitter, saying, “They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it!”
Lmao
ROFLMAO, publix. One of the best things I've read in days.
As we used to say when we were kids, what a maroon.
[lol][lol][lol][lol][ninja]
Actually, what he really said was "Frederick? Isn't that someplace in Virginia?"
