Between Sunday and Friday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland more than tripled — increasing from 244 to 774, according to the Maryland Department of Health numbers released each morning.
However, the most recent numbers released Friday, did not include a Carroll County case, making it 775 in the morning. Sunday’s numbers also missed a Queen Anne’s County case.
Carroll announced another five cases Friday, while Frederick County announced five more cases Friday afternoon, making the known confirmed cases closer to 785 by the end of the day Friday.
Two of the Carroll County cases are from the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy. Another 60 residents there are waiting on test results, according to the Carroll County Health Department.
Five Maryland residents have now died from the disease, with the fifth case announced Friday morning. The fifth case was an Anne Arundel County man older than 80. During the week, a Prince George’s County man in his 60s, with underlying conditions, also died. He was the second Prince George’s County resident to die of the disease.
Cases in Frederick County also skyrocketed in a week, jumping from two to 20. Two Frederick County residents are hospitalized due to the disease, with two residents recovered from it.
As the cases rose in the state, Gov. Larry Hogan announced several measures through the week, including closing non-essential businesses.
In announcing the closures, Hogan criticized people who were disregarding social distancing measures, particularly when visiting the cherry blossoms last weekend.
He also announced $175 million comprehensive business relief program on Monday. The state also launched a COVID-19 layoff aversion fund, which includes $7 million available to help small businesses retain their employees. Up to $50,000 is available to businesses to help them keep their employees on the payroll, The News-Post previously reported.
The governor also announced during the week that $4 million would go to help provide meals for seniors in their home. Frederick County expects to see some of the money, but the actual amount is unknown, said Kathy Schey, director of the Senior Services Division.
The Senior Services Division is providing meals to seniors through Meals on Wheels, which provides one hot and one cold meal to more than 200 homebound seniors. The division is also working on providing shelf-stable meals, which can last longer, Schey said.
Staff at the division are checking on their clients, Schey said. But the state also announced that it was first to offer a telephone check-in for seniors. Seniors can sign up at aging.maryland.gov or by calling 866-502-0560.
The service makes an automated call once a day, and if it is not answered by a third attempt, it initiates a check-in, Schey said.
Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, announced Wednesday that she would extend the school closure until April 24, pushing schools around the state, including in Frederick County to start setting up online teaching.
On Thursday, Salmon also announced the closures of all child care programs, except those serving essential personnel.
