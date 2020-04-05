Four Frederick County residents have now died due to COVID-19.
The third was a woman in her '50s who had underlying health conditions, according to an email from Rissah Watkins, director of Planning, Assessment and Communications with the Frederick County Health Department.
The woman had been hospitalized.
The fourth was a woman in her 80’s, who also had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized, according to an email from Watkins.
In Frederick County, 140 cases have been confirmed, according to the Frederick County Health Department Sunday evening.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Sunday morning that there are 3,609 cases across the state with 67 deaths and 159 people released from isolation.
On Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan also signed an emergency order stipulating, among other things, that nursing home facilities in the state must provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to staff who interact with residents.
According to a news release, there are currently cases or clusters of cases at 81 nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Maryland.
The order also states that facilities should use the “most expeditious” means of testing, which includes using a COVID-19 test kit from a state lab or using another lab to send samples to a state lab for expedited testing. Symptomatic residents of long-term care facilities or nursing homes will be prioritized in addition to patients who are hospitalized and symptomatic healthcare care works or first responders, according to the release.
Facilities also need to have designated observation areas for known or suspected COVID-19 residents as well as an area to observe new and readmitted residents for 14 days for signs of COVID-19.
Residents who have been admitted to or seen at a hospital for COVID-19 are allowed to return to their facility as long as correct precautions are taken, and if they have to go to another facility efforts should be made to transfer them back to their original location, according to the release. The Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Quality can also help acute care hospitals discharge patients who need nursing home care.
