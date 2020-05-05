Vickie Grinder has seen first-hand how Thurmont businesses have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As economic development manager for the town, she's heard from numerous local businesses that failed to receive funding from the Small Business Administration through the CARES Act. So she's pleased that help will be on the way in the form of a micro-grant which was recently approved by the town.
The town has set aside $30,000 to be split among however many businesses apply and qualify.
Grinder suggested the grants, inspired by other Frederick County municipalities and the city of Frederick, which have supplied micro-grants to small businesses in their own communities. She considers the small businesses to be the backbone of the community and wanted to help them with any expenses they might have.
“For the last month, I have been in contact with numerous businesses, and it's heartbreaking, this is their livelihood …,” Grinder said. "A lot of these businesses, they did not get the [SBA] funding. And it wasn't a matter of them getting there late, that was not the case at all, the money ran out very quickly.”
The SBA considers any business with fewer than 500 employees to be a small business and eligible for their services.
“That’s not a small business,” Grinder said.
She considers businesses with 15 or fewer employees — including sole proprietors — to be true small businesses. They are the ones eligible for the Thurmont micro-grant.
The micro-grant was approved by the Mayor and Board of Commissioners on April 28. The next day, Grinder sent out the applications via mail to the 72 eligible Thurmont businesses. The business owners can choose to either send the application back through the mail or electronically.
As of Tuesday, Grinder has received six applications. They will not close the application process until May 18.
Many businesses in Thurmont have been eager to help out their community members during the crisis, Grinder said.
And community members are also eager to help their local businesses.
“People are really just doing whatever they can to help them out, I think that really says a lot for the community,” said Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick.
Simply Asia, a restaurant on Frederick Road in Thurmont, organized a fundraiser for the Thurmont Food Bank by selling 120 tickets for a $10 entree. All $1,200 went straight to the Thurmont Food Bank.
On Tuesday, they provided curbside pickup for everyone who had bought a ticket.
"The restaurants, wow, they have really stepped up and the community support for the restaurants in Thurmont has just been unbelievable," Grinder said. "... So that's been a positive through all of this disaster."
Another restaurant, Kountry Kitchen, has been providing free meals Monday through Friday to children in Emmitsburg and Thurmont. Owner Sherry Myers has received a few donations from the community to keep going, but has otherwise pursued the mission on her own, Grinder said.
Additionally, businesses have been reaching out to one another to help them get through this time. Grinder said she knows of a business owner who is helping less social media savvy businesses step up their online presence. Grinder has also been sending out resources to help businesses think of ways they can stay engaged even if their doors are closed.
While Grinder knows the micro-grants might not save everyone, she also hasn't heard from any Thurmont businesses that they're planning on closing for good, which makes her optimistic.
"We felt that [small businesses] are the lifeline of any community ... And we feel good we are able to help them a little bit. It may not necessarily save the business, but it may pay a bill or two, and give them a little bit of that relief."
