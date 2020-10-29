The Thurmont town office will be closed for the rest of the week after an employee who was in the building began exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms Monday.
The employee has been tested but results are not back yet, said Jim Humerick, the town's chief administrative officer. All town employees are being tested and are being asked to isolate themselves for now. The office is also being disinfected by a professional cleaning contractor.
Anyone who has a public works issue is asked to call 301-271-7313 and listen to the directions. Emergencies should always be directed to 911.
Humerick said the town office staff has been back to work full-time in the building since July and has not had any issues until now. The staff will determine if the office can open again next week.
Middletown's town offices also closed temporarily in June after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
