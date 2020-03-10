There are now nine cases of the new coronavirus disease confirmed in Maryland.
Of the nine cases, five are in Montgomery County, three are in Prince George's County and one is in Harford County. There are no cases in Frederick County.
There are a lot of questions surrounding COVID-19 and the virus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes it. The News-Post sat down with Frederick County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer and Dr. Manny Casiano, chief medical officer at Frederick Health Hospital, to chat about COVID-19.
If people in their 60s, 70s or 80s notices symptoms of COVID-19 they should take the same precautions they would take if they thought they had the flu, Cassiano said Tuesday. If you would have called your doctor last year for the flu, you should do so this year.
“The only difference this year is you should be prepared to answer questions like ‘have you traveled out of the country? If you have where have you traveled?’ Questions like that that probably wouldn’t have been asked a year ago,” Cassiano said.
(2) comments
Please feel free to delete this comment. Check the article. It says 9 cases but then says 8 cases.
First thing I noticed also. Actually the second. The first was “where were all the questions and answers”?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.