Two employees of the Frederick County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Find Out First email sent out on Thursday.
Both employees are involved with meal distribution in the Brunswick area, specifically at Brunswick Middle School and the Brunswick Heights Shopping Center parking lot. According to FCPS, all employees who work for the food and nutrition services department follow health and safety protocols, which include wearing face coverings, hand washing, social distancing and sanitizing workspaces.
FCPS said in the press release that individuals who had close contact with the two positive individuals have been contacted and advised to quarantine at home and seek further medical evaluation.
“While we believe the risk of exposure to others to be low, we are sharing this information out of an abundance of caution,” according to the press release.
