Two more Maryland residents have been identified with positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the total in Maryland to five, according to an announcement from Gov. Larry Hogan Sunday.
As COVID19, also known as Coronavirus, makes landfall in the United States, keep up to date on all coverage of the virus here.
A Harford County resident in her 80s, and a Montgomery County resident in his 60s both contracted the virus — named SARS-CoV-2 — while traveling overseas, according to the announcement. The Harford County resident is currently hospitalized, while the Montgomery County resident was briefly hospitalized, according to the release.
In both cases there appear to be no major concerns over exposure risk to the community and there is no connection to the previous three positive cases announced by Hogan’s office Thursday, the release said.
Hogan announced a state of emergency Thursday evening after the first three cases of the new coronavirus were identified — all of which were found in Montgomery County. The residents in the first three cases are a couple in their 70s and a third person in their 50s who were overseas on the same trip, according to previous reports. None of them were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Hogan urged residents not to panic and to go about their daily routines. The state of emergency allows the state to seek opportunities for funding for treatment and prevention.
A Washington D.C. resident tested positive for COVID-19 in Maryland, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Saturday. But because the resident stayed in D.C. for one night when he arrived in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are classifying it as a D.C. case.
As of Sunday, at least 57 Maryland residents met testing criteria.
Hogan announced he will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
This story will be updated.
everything is okay still. Democrats gonna have to find something else. But its so bad for them me thinks even California is gonna go for Trump.
Nice photo. At about 4" across, it shouldn't take much of a mask to stop this virus. Got a broom? Or a baseball bat?
Because Coronavirus is not in Kenya Trump will probably order the DOJ to investigate the Obama’s.
I thought Obama was born in Hawaii. But there's no cases there either so the investigation is still needed.
I notice Obama is all comfy and fine out in...is it marthas Vineyard in the Summer of Hawaii in the winter? Cheers
Again, you will not die if you have a functioning immune system. There are many coronaviruses, if you get all your information from media, you will never know what's really going on. C'mon already.
Pneumonia kills many with functioning immune systems. And it's hard to breathe when your alveolis are all eaten away, either by a virus or by your functioning immune system.
There is little urgency in the GOP or Russia to tackle assault weapons that kill disproportionately American youth or a virus which disproportionately targets elderly Americans because most republicans are inherently evil.
Ted Kennedy was unavailable for comment.
How does this compare to the seasonal flu?
One big difference is the availability of a vaccine.
There have been comparisons in previous articles everywherr. It's more contagious, there is no immunity or vaccine, younger people seem less targeted (YAY), etc.
Not yet as widespread but seemingly more dangerous.
