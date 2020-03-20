The United Way of Frederick County’s fundraising campaign for COVID-19 emergency relief met its challenge grant match goal on the first day.
The organization launched its emergency relief fund with a goal of $100,000 and $26,000 set aside that would be matched by the Laughlin Family Foundation and Betsy and Michael Day, local philanthropists.
The fund eclipsed the $26,000 mark by 5:45 p.m. Friday. But the campaign got another boost in the form of additional grants that will now match every dollar donated up to slightly more than $60,000.
“We had no idea what to expect,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said Friday. “So we’re very pleased with the first day. This compares to the top days of giving for our Unity Campaign.”
There is no deadline for the campaign, and the United Way will run the campaign throughout the coronavirus outbreak. If they eclipse their $100,000 initial goal, they will up the goal to continue raising funds, Oldham said.
The Frederick News-Post is a promotional partner with the campaign.
