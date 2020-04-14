United Way of Frederick County is providing an additional $100,000 to help support 15 nonprofits in the fight against COVID-19.
Two weeks ago, the organization distributed the first $25,500 of funding from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign, which included matching grants from local philanthropic organizations and donors.
“We are pleased to announce this second wave of grants providing critical support to nonprofit institutions serving those in need,” said Ken Oldham, CEO of United Way of Frederick County. “We’re looking forward to announcing future grants as emergent needs continue to unfold in our community.”
The following nonprofits received funding from United Way:
- The Buddy Project — $1,000 — Helping provide students and nonprofits refurbished computers.
- Centro Hispano de Frederick — $5,000 — Support for the influx of crisis-related needs.
- City Youth Matrix — $4,000 — Supplying families with at-home activity supplies and monthly food insecurity assistance.
- Frederick Rescue Mission — $5,000 — Provide substance abuse recovery, food and shelter services.
- Faith House — $10,000 — Sheltering women and children who are experiencing homelessness in the Frederick area, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Housing Authority of the City of Frederick — $3,000 — Supporting women in public housing as they strive to maintain stable households and provide adequate basic resources to their families during the COVID-19 crisis.
- I Believe in Me — $5,000 — Continuing mentor services and providing food to underprivileged youth and community members.
- Interfaith Housing Alliance — $5,000 — Providing direct, immediate support to property residents currently in crisis, in addition to responding to residents’ critical needs as they continue to arise in the coming weeks.
- Maryland Ensemble Theatre — $3,000 — Supporting operating costs to produce fabric face masks for health personnel.
- Second Chances Garage — $8,000 — Provide essential transportation services to the community.
- Seton Center, Inc. — $9,500 — Assisting individuals with emergency financial support.
- St Vincent de Paul Society-St John Conference — $5,000 — Providing emergency financial support, prescription medications and gas, assistance in obtaining personal IDs/birth certificates, and more.
- The Claggett Center — $17,500 — Providing shelter to those serving COVID-19 victims in Frederick County.
- The Religious Coalition — $10,000 — Providing alternative Emergency Shelter for Homeless Individuals and Families.
- The Salvation Army — $9,000 — Providing COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance.
As of Monday, the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign raised more than $238,000 from 530 contributors. The campaign remains open and gifts can be made at www.uwfrederick.org/covidrelief, by mailing checks to PO Box 307, Frederick, MD 21705 or texting COVIDFREDERICK to 71777.
