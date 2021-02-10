More Information

Below is a list of numbers and resources for people that need help from the Mental Health Association of Frederick County's website. It includes the number for the 24-hour call center:

2-1-1 or 866-411-6803

Information, Referral and Crisis Intervention – For Frederick County and all of Western Maryland (Airtime and other charges may apply for cell phone users)

301-662-2255

Hotline: Crisis intervention, information, referrals and phone support

301-694-8255

Phone Friend: Available for children in 1st through 5th Grade

2-1-1, press 1

Maryland’s Helpline: Crisis, intervention, phone support, information & referrals

4MDYouth.org

Live chat for youth

1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline