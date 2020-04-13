The Frederick County Board of Elections has approved two voting centers for this year's presidential primary scheduled for June 2.
At a meeting Monday, board members unanimously approved using the Talley Recreation Center in Frederick as one of those sites. The other, Urbana Regional Library, was approved as a voting site at a prior meeting.
Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey said the Frederick Senior Center was previously proposed as an early voting center, but Rick Harcum, the county's chief administrative officer, informed him the center is being used as a distribution site for food and other supplies for the county's vulnerable senior population during the coronavirus pandemic.
Harvey said Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor approved the Talley Recreation Center as a voting site.
Board member Bill Woodcock suggested that Board of Elections members also approve Thurmont Regional Library — normally used as an early voting center — as another voting center for the primary.
"I just think maybe we should have as much in-person availability [as possible]," Woodcock said regarding having that center open.
Woodcock's motion was not seconded by any board member, and thus did not reach a vote. Before that motion, Dan Loftus, the board's attorney, recommended that only two voting centers be open on June 2, either for limited in-person voting or for county residents to drop off their ballots.
"I think because of this pandemic ... I'm not sure expanding in-person balloting is smart," Loftus said. "I think limiting in-person balloting is probably wiser from the health standpoint. I'm not trying to limit anybody from voting ... I just think maybe we ought to limit in-person voting because of this deadly virus."
After the meeting, Loftus said he understood that only having two voting centers on primary election day might create an inconvenience or challenge for some residents. But he said safety is the priority.
"I was trying to safeguard and try to limit the exposure to the poll workers, the staff, the judges, the third parties, and I think believe it or not, it’s a small price to pay," Loftus said. "I’m leaning toward trying to safeguard the public ... these are unprecedented times, this is life and death."
Harvey said he expects ballots mailed to county residents will identify the voting centers open for the election. Those ballots must be postmarked by June 2 at the latest, and be received no more than 10 days later to be counted, Harvey said.
What will be different, Harvey said, is the number of ballots the county's Board of Elections anticipates before Election Day. Typically, they receive 3,000 to 4,000 but should get several thousand more this year, since the state is encouraging residents to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Canvassing of ballots will begin 12 days before June 2, and be live-streamed so the public can watch the process, Harvey said. Election results will not be revealed until after 8 p.m. on June 2, according to a proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan.
Hogan and Loftus said it's possible they and other election officials statewide will use parts of how the April 28 special election is conducted, which fills the Seventh Congressional District seat formerly held by the late Elijah Cummings, in order to guide their actions for the presidential primary.
"That may be the standard for a lot of what we do on June 2," Harvey said.
