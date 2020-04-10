A military laboratory on Fort Detrick is not currently testing a vaccine for COVID-19 in non-human primates.
The assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs incorrectly said earlier this week that the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases started testing a vaccine in animal models. That is not true, said Lori Salvatore, public affairs officer and strategic communications director for U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.
USAMRIID has not yet started testing a vaccine for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, Salvatore said in an email.
The laboratory is working on testing animal models, which is where the confusion might have come from, Salvatore said.
Researchers at USAMRIID are working on cultivating SARS-CoV-2 so that it can be used for further research, such as making sure a test result is accurate, the News-Post previously reported.
Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, which falls under USAMRDC, is working to develop a vaccine, the News-Post previously reported.
