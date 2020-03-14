SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that first started appearing around December 2019, may be novel but coronaviruses are not.
There are four human coronaviruses circulating in the United States outside of the SARS-CoV-2, said John Dye, chief of the viral immunology division at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. Those coronaviruses can cause mild symptoms, like a cold.
But then there have been three spillover events: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, caused by SARS-CoV, in 2003, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, caused by MERS-CoV, in 2012 and the current SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
Coronaviruses are named for the crown or wreath shape the virus has under the microscope. The crown appearance comes from proteins that project from the main virus body, called spike proteins, Dye said.
It’s these proteins that garner most of the attention for vaccines, he said.
Coronaviruses are made up of a body with the genetic information inside and a lipid membrane on the outside. The virus needs to replicate itself, but to do so, it needs a host. That’s where the spike proteins come in, Dye said. They bind to a specific protein on the human lungs.
“And this spike protein recognizes it kind of like a lock and key,” Dye said. “So the spike protein is the key, your lung cell and that [Angiotensin-converting enzyme on the lung] is a lock, and it recognizes it and it allows it to bind and it allows your lung cells to be infected by this particular virus.”
Most vaccines are focused on creating the spike protein, without the body of the virus, in order to cause a person’s immune system to create antibodies, he said. That way if the person would encounter the actual SARS-CoV-2, they would already have an immune system prepared to prevent infection.
Similarly, treatment options are looking for ways to prevent the spike protein from bonding and replicating itself. Treatments can also look at ways to disrupt the virus's ability to replicate itself, which does not involve the spike proteins.
That’s what remdesivir, the drug Gilead Sciences created for Ebola, with help from USAMRIID, does. Gilead is now looking at the remdesivir in treating COVID-19 by preventing the SARS-CoV-2 from being able to replicate, Dye said.
The lipid membrane of the virus can be disrupted by using hand sanitizer or just by washing hands with soap, Dye said.
“Viruses themselves are actually not very hardy organisms, which is good for us,” Dye said. “The fact that they actually need to be inside of you in order to propagate and continue and survive tells you something about them. So that's a really good thing for us, in that they're relatively unstable once you get them out into the open.”
