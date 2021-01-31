More than 8 percent of the population in Frederick County has now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as more people continue to get vaccinated.
More than 21,700 first doses have been administered in the county as of Sunday and just over 3,600 second doses have been given.
In Frederick County 84 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,615. One additional death was also reported. The death toll is now 236.
The county’s positivity rate is 5.8 percent, down from 8.3 percent a week ago.
Total hospitalizations in the county are also down compared to Jan. 24. At Frederick Health Hospital, 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 66 last week. And of those 36 people, five are in intensive care.
More than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the state between Saturday and Sunday. The total number of reported cases is now 354,473.
The positivity rate is 5.66 percent, a .13 percent decrease from Saturday.
The death toll has increased by 20 people, bringing the total to 6,951.
In Maryland, 1,471 people are in the hospital, an 89-person decrease from Saturday. There are 364 people in intensive care.
The state is still officially in Phase 1C of the vaccination plan, with an additional 18,516 people receiving their first vaccine dose within the last 24 hours and 4,317 people receiving their second.
In total, 535,638 doses have been given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.