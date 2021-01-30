The positivity rate is dropping and vaccinations are going up as Frederick County continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 20,500 people in Frederick County, or 7.9 percent of the population, have received their first dose of the vaccine, local figures show. A little over 3,300 people have received the second dose. More than 15,300 people had been inoculated with the first dose as of one week prior.
Cases number 15,531 and deaths total 235, the Frederick County government website showed Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate dropped to 6.1 percent, down from 7.9 percent the week prior.
There were 84 new cases and no new deaths reported over the past 24 hours.
Male Frederick County residents account for slightly more COVID-19 deaths than females, at 50.4 percent. Female residents make up 52.3 percent of cases.
COVID-19 related deaths among Black residents decreased to 9.8 percent, down from 10.3 percent the week prior. The most recent U.S. Census data shows Black residents make up about 10.7 percent of the county's population.
Hispanic residents have contracted 14.1 percent of local cases, down from 14.2 percent last week, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
The state's overall positivity rate stands at 5.79 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows, down from 7.39 percent in one week.
Statewide, there have been 352,726 cases — an increase of 13,419 in a week — and 6,931 deaths, compared to 6,662 the week prior.
COVID-19 patients occupied five intensive care unit beds and 44 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Jan. 29. Across the state, 1,560 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 94.5 percent of the death toll and 17 percent of cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.