Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine is set to expand even more across Frederick County on Tuesday, as the Frederick County Health Department begins scheduling appointments for anyone 60 years of age and older.
On Monday, the health department opened up appointment eligibility for anyone in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C of the state's vaccine rollout timeline. Tuesday's expansion represents a move into Phase 2A.
As vaccine supply begins to ramp up in the coming weeks, the health department announced Friday that it will be following the eligibility timeline outlined by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last Thursday. Prior to Monday, Frederick County had been following a more-limited eligibility schedule than the state's.
On March 30, anyone in Phase 2B — anyone 16 and older with underlying medical conditions — can begin scheduling appointments. Anyone in 2C — essential workers in critical industries, including food service and transportation — become eligible on April 13.
On April 27, the general population, including healthy adults age 16 and older, will be eligible.
So far, more than 61,000 county residents have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. That accounts for more than 23 percent of the county population.
More than 36,000 county residents have been fully inoculated against the novel coronavirus either by receiving two doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Across the state, more than 2.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, while more than 790,000 have been fully inoculated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.