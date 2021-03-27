COVID-19 vaccine providers in Maryland are now averaging 47,760 shots per day.
In a Saturday morning tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan noted that that is a new record.
Across the state, 2,481,607 total doses have been administered and the state is in vaccination phase 2A. In Frederick County, 14.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated with over 68,000 first doses, over 35,000 second doses and over 2,800 single doses given.
On Saturday, the county reported 42 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 18,003. Two additional deaths were also reported. The death toll is now 291.
In Maryland overall, 1,366 cases were reported, bringing the total to 406,709. The death toll in the state increased by 14 people between Friday and Saturday and is now 8,061.
The state positivity rate is under 5 percent, at 4.58 percent, a decrease from Friday and in the county, the positivity rate is 5.3 percent.
In hospitalizations, 14 additional people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 947. In Frederick County, 25 people at Frederick Health Hospital had tested positive for the virus as of March 26 and three of those were in intensive care.
