COVID-19 vaccines hit the arms of 11.1 percent of Frederick County's population as of Saturday, while the seven-day positivity rate stands at 5.6 percent, the latest local figures show.
The first dose went to 28,764 people, while 4 percent of the population, or 10,358 people, have received the second, Frederick County government's website showed. There are 16,366 cases of COVID-19 and 252 deaths locally, compared to 370,136 cases and 7,356 deaths statewide. The Maryland positivity rate is 4.76 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
Male Frederick County residents account for slightly more COVID-19 deaths than females, at 50.4 percent. Female residents make up 52.2 percent of cases.
Black residents account for 10.1 percent of COVID-19 related deaths. The most recent U.S. Census data shows Black residents make up about 10.7 percent of the county's population. Hispanic residents have contracted 13.9 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population.
COVID-19 patients occupied nine intensive care unit beds and 28 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Feb. 12. Across the state, 1,192 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Older adults continue to make up the majority of the county's COVID-19 deaths, though more cases exist among the younger population. Adults aged 60 and older represent 94.4 percent of the death toll and 17 percent of cases.
Inside congregate living facilities, 335 staff and 368 residents have contracted COVID-19. Sixty-five residents have died. There were no staff deaths as of Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.