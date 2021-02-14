Phase: 1A, 1B and those 65 and older
First Dose
Frederick County: 29,510
Maryland: 639,502
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +746
Maryland: +13,720
Second Dose
Frederick County: 11,598
Maryland: 237,830
24-hour increase
Frederick County: +1,240
Maryland: +6,604
